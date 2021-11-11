England international tipped for free transfer with Arsenal and Man United linked

Sam Johnstone is set to quit West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all believed to hold an interest in his signature.

The goalkeeper is currently plying his trade in the Championship with West Brom, but is said to be unwilling to extend his time at the Hawthorns and will instead push to leave at the end of his contract next summer.

The Metro claims that all of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have previously held an interest in his signature, while the Daily Mail names both West Ham and Southampton as potential destinations.

Johnstone will supposedly be available for a £10 Million fee should anyone wish to try their hand at a deal in January, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock of we were to look at such a move.

Bernd Leno is likely to grow more and more frustrated being back-up to Aaron Ramsdale as time goes by, and he could well push for an exit in the coming window, and we will no doubt have to bring in a replacement before allowing him to leave.

Johnstone on the other-hand may have his own reservations about trying to dislodge his England counterpart from his role at number one, and warming the bench for a long spell would also mean that he would likely miss out on the World Cup squad in Qatar in 13 months time, so I just don’t see him agreeing to such a move unfortunately.

Is Johnstone too good to be a back-up goalkeeper?

Patrick