England international tipped to hand in transfer request to seal Arsenal move

Aaron Ramsdale has been tipped to hand in a transfer request with Sheffield United if they decide to turn down another offer from Arsenal.
The Gunners are in desperate need of another goalkeeper at present, with no viable back-up option in the squad to Bernd Leno currently.
We are a Leno-injury from having to decide whether we must take a drastic U-turn on Alex Runarsson, or give a Premier League debut to one of our youngsters in James Hillson, Karl Hein or Arthur Okonkwo, and thanks to Coronavirus rules, trying to sign a player that has been outside of the United Kingdom could well have to isolate before being able to complete a medical in time to complete the move.
One who has been hotly tipped as our main target to come in and bolster our options between the sticks is Ramsdale, who Peter O’Rourke claims has already been the subject of two bids, with a third in the pipeline also.
“Two bids have been turned down and I believe they’re preparing a third bid of close to £30 million,” O’Rourke said on the Football Terrace.
“Ramsdale is very keen to make this move happen, he wants to get back to the Premier League, and would jump at the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium.
“Crazily enough I’ve heard recently that Sheffield United are holding out for £40 million.
“But Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach is still pushing for this deal, he says that Ramsdale is their number one choice if they are to bring in a goalkeeper.
“I fully expect them to get the Ramsdale deal done even though Sheffield United are trying to get as much money as they can for the keeper.
“If this next bid gets rejected I would expect Ramsdale to force the issue and possibly hand in a transfer request.”
Could Ramsdale rival Leno for the number one role? How much is he worth?
Patrick
I keep saying, Ramsdale is highly over priced. Please please consider a move for Andre Onana.
Can we get rid of this GK coach please? He’s doing an awful job. Leno has regressed under him and won’t sign a new deal. He thought Martinez was incapable of keeping his 19/20 form and advised us to sell him, and who is now one of the top keepers in Europe. He recommended we buy Ranarsson who was not good enough and has probably suffered a breakdown in confidence after being thrown in against City on his debut. He pushed hard to purchase Raya from Brentford, a keeper who is very much suited to the Championship and not a team who wish to return to the top 4 or 6 of the EPL. He apparently was putting Okonkwo off signing a bew deal. And now he wants us to get a GK who has shipped way too many goals and simply hasn’t stood out enough as a top goalkeeper, especially at the absurd fee being touted.
Buy Onana and Johnstone for a combined £20m ish, sell Leno if he won’t sign a new deal, and please find a new goalkeeping coach 🤦🏽♂️
The only fact in this comment is that the coach recommended Runarsson. Everything else is just speculation aimed at justifying your need to find a scapegoat.
Leno has regressed and won’t sign a new deal. Martinez has proved himself to be a top GK. We pursued Raya heavily because of his advise. The only thing not confirmed for definite was Okonkwo not putting pen to paper because of him.
I have no need to find a scapegoat but if a series of issues occur in the same department it’s quite clear there is a problem there that needs addressing. Look at how poorly we play out from the back, it isn’t improving. If you can’t see reoccurring problems I suggest you switch your interest to another sport.
Arsenal want to fill in the quota of home grown players as per EPL rules that’s why we’re going for Ramsdale please please understand this
So the only way to reach the quota is to throw £25-40m on a keeper who isn’t good enough…?
£30 million for a goalkeeper half as good as Emi Martinez. Like Leno, Ramsdale is a good shot stopper but does not command the penalty area like Emi. Pointless.
Who really is Aaron Ramsdale? (supposedly worth 40M, trying to force himself into our squad)
– is he a good sweeper/keeper?
– is he comfortable with the ball at his feet?
– is he comfortable playing out from the back?
– is he really better than Runarsson?
Can we really trust scouting and recruiting again to get good value for our money?
Obviously I don’t know what of all this is true, but the Runarsson purchase is enough to make me not want to spend 30 million on Inaki Cana’s say-so. It wasn’t a terrible purchase, since it was just taking a chance on a cheap young player, but it did not work out.
I’d take the low road and go for Neto myself, if possible. Back up and take a run at a younger keeper next time, if Okonkwo doesn’t suddenly become the world-beater people say he could be.