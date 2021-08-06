England international tipped to hand in transfer request to seal Arsenal move

Aaron Ramsdale has been tipped to hand in a transfer request with Sheffield United if they decide to turn down another offer from Arsenal.

The Gunners are in desperate need of another goalkeeper at present, with no viable back-up option in the squad to Bernd Leno currently.

We are a Leno-injury from having to decide whether we must take a drastic U-turn on Alex Runarsson, or give a Premier League debut to one of our youngsters in James Hillson, Karl Hein or Arthur Okonkwo, and thanks to Coronavirus rules, trying to sign a player that has been outside of the United Kingdom could well have to isolate before being able to complete a medical in time to complete the move.

One who has been hotly tipped as our main target to come in and bolster our options between the sticks is Ramsdale, who Peter O’Rourke claims has already been the subject of two bids, with a third in the pipeline also.

“Two bids have been turned down and I believe they’re preparing a third bid of close to £30 million,” O’Rourke said on the Football Terrace.

“Ramsdale is very keen to make this move happen, he wants to get back to the Premier League, and would jump at the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Crazily enough I’ve heard recently that Sheffield United are holding out for £40 million.

“But Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach is still pushing for this deal, he says that Ramsdale is their number one choice if they are to bring in a goalkeeper.

“I fully expect them to get the Ramsdale deal done even though Sheffield United are trying to get as much money as they can for the keeper.

“If this next bid gets rejected I would expect Ramsdale to force the issue and possibly hand in a transfer request.”

Could Ramsdale rival Leno for the number one role? How much is he worth?

Patrick