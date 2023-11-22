England is looking to lure Arsenal youngster to play for them

Chido Obi-Martin recently scored ten goals for the Arsenal U16 team, a feat that garnered worldwide attention. The 15-year-old is recognised as a prodigious talent, solidifying his status as one of the top youth team players in Europe.

Arsenal is thrilled to have him in their ranks and anticipates his continued development within their youth teams. However, the young attacker’s international future may change in the coming months.

Although Obi-Martin currently plays for Denmark at the youth level, a report in the Daily Mail suggests that England is keen on persuading him to represent them. The 15-year-old is eligible to play for the Three Lions and Nigeria, with England showing a serious interest.

While Denmark hopes he will continue playing for them, the English Football Association is reportedly exploring avenues to convince him to switch his allegiance and play for England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Obi-Martin has a big international future ahead of him as one of the top players in the country.

We expect him to keep delivering top performances for our youth team, which will intensify the battle for his international allegiance.

Hopefully, it will not distract him and make him struggle to play well for us.

