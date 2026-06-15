England is still sweating over the fitness of Arsenal man

England open their World Cup campaign against Croatia in a few days, and there are growing concerns over the fitness of Bukayo Saka as the tournament approaches. The winger remains a key figure for both club and country, and his availability could have a significant impact on England’s chances in their opening fixture.

Saka has not been fully fit for some time and was affected by injuries throughout the 2025 to 2026 season, although he still played an important role in helping Arsenal secure the Premier League crown and reach the Champions League final. As reported by the Daily Mail, England are continuing to monitor his condition closely, with uncertainty surrounding whether he will be ready to start the match.

Fitness Concerns Ahead of Tournament Opener

The situation has left England in a difficult position as they prepare for a challenging opening encounter against Croatia. The opposition are considered a strong side, which increases the importance of having key players available and fully fit for selection.

Thomas Tuchel’s team have shown strong form in competitive fixtures, but the manager is aware that Saka’s fitness remains an ongoing issue. The uncertainty has created doubt over how England will approach their attacking setup for the opening match of the tournament.

Selection Dilemma on the Right Wing

Anthony Gordon is expected to start on the left wing ahead of Marcus Rashford, giving England some stability in that area of the pitch. However, the right side remains less certain due to Saka’s condition and the lack of clarity over his readiness to play from the start.

If Saka is not deemed fit enough to feature, Noni Madueke could be allowed to start, as he is a player Tuchel is known to trust in key matches. This potential change would see another Arsenal player stepping into a crucial role for the Three Lions at the start of their World Cup campaign.

England will continue to assess Saka closely in the final days before the match, with a late decision expected on his involvement as they look to balance caution with the demands of a major tournament opener.

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