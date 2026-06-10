England is worried about the fitness of Arsenal man at the World Cup

For much of the recently concluded campaign, it appeared that Bukayo Saka was not fully fit, and England are now reportedly concerned about his condition as well, according to The Sun. The Arsenal attacker remains one of the most influential players in the national team setup despite the ongoing discussions surrounding his fitness.

Saka is expected to be a starter for England during the World Cup and continues to be regarded as one of the key figures within the squad. The Three Lions trust him to deliver in important moments and value the quality he brings whenever he is available for selection.

Fitness concerns remain

When operating at his highest level, Saka is widely considered one of England’s finest players, which is why many believe he should retain his place in the starting line-up during the tournament. His creativity, decision-making and ability to influence matches make him a crucial part of the team’s plans.

However, the report claims there are still concerns about his overall condition, with members of the England coaching staff reportedly feeling that he has not yet returned to his best form. Those doubts have led to increased attention on how his workload is managed throughout the competition.

England may need to manage his minutes

Saka continues to work hard in an effort to regain peak fitness and play a decisive role for his country. There is no question about his determination or commitment, but his physical condition remains a situation that England will monitor carefully during the tournament.

The World Cup schedule presents different challenges compared to the demands of a Premier League campaign, which could allow England to manage Saka’s involvement more effectively while still benefiting from his quality. Should he require additional rest or if he is not fully ready for certain fixtures, Noni Madueke is available to contribute in a similar role and provide valuable support to the team. England will hope that careful planning enables Saka to make the impact that many expect from one of their most important attacking players.

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