England legend believes we can still win Women’s World Cup despite losing Beth Mead and Leah Williamson

The England Women legen Rachel Yankey, who has 129 appearances for her country under her belt, believes that Sarina Wiegman’s squad still has a good mix of experience and youth with many leaders to look up to, despite Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby missing from the squad that won the Euros.

“Obviously they are missing players, which is disappointing for those individuals, but you want them to come back the fittest and strongest so you don’t want to rush them back for a massive tournament,” said Yankey in the Independent.

“What it is, is an opportunity for other players to really be involved in a key tournament, whether that is to gain experience or be a big part of it.

“I think the squad would have learned so much from the Euros, there are different ranges of age within the squad, there are a lot of experienced players, so I think that they will be fine.

“They can draw on their experiences, there is a lot of resilience within the players in that squad and I think there is good leadership and good youth. Fingers crossed they can go far.”

This tournament will be completely different from the Euros win, especially as England will be travelling to the other side of the world, and will obviously be facing non-European sides as well, like the home team Australia, who will certainly be one of the favourites back on home soil, and at this moment the Matildas are the only side to have beaten a Wiegman-led England after 29 games unbeaten.

Another big challenge will be from the US Women who are the holders and will definitely be installed as favourites, and of course Germany and Spain will also be tough opponents as they were in the Euros.

So, despite not having Arsenal’s two best players, England will definitely still expect a big showing from the players that are lucky enough to be there.”

Come on you England women!

Michelle Maxwell

