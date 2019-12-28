England legend highlights the three Arsenal players key to their success

Paul Scholes identified three players he believes are integral to Arsenal going forward.

Paul Scholes believes that Mikel Arteta can achieve success as Arsenal’s manager if he can keep his front three players fit.

Arteta has taken charge of Arsenal for just a game and the Spaniard is still yet to come up with his best XI.

He has, however, been impressed by the application of some of his players after their draw against Bournemouth and he isn’t expected to make too many changes for their game against Chelsea this weekend, but Paul Scholes has identified players that he needs to keep fit.

The Manchester United legend believes that Mesut Ozil, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are three of Arsenal’s best players and rates them very highly.

‘I think the key to Arsenal is the front three players,’ Scholes told Premier League Productions. ‘I think if he [Arteta] keeps Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil fit, I think they’re three quality players.’

Paul Scholes is, however, unimpressed by the quality of Arsenal’s defence and he insists that Arteta must make positive changes there to achieve success.

‘It’s just, has he got the quality in behind them?’ Scholes continued. ‘Defensively has always been Arsenal’s problem and I think that’s the first thing he needs to do, try and shore up that defence.’

Have to agree with Scholes on the defence but he is wide of the mark about the three forwards in my opinion. Neither Lacazette or Ozil have been anywhere near top quality this season so not sure why he would categorise them like that.