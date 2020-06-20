England legend reckons Mikel Arteta will be in “a state of mind of pure anger”

Arsenal lost their second consecutive Premier League game to Brighton after the Seagulls came from a goal down to beat Mikel Arteta’s side 2-1.

It was disappointment again for Arteta who would have accepted that his team can be beaten by Manchester City because they were a man down in that match.

However, this latest loss has dented Arsenal’s hopes of playing in Europe next season even further and Rio Ferdinand reckons that Arteta has every right to be angered by how his team performed in the game.

The former England defender claims that Arteta showed his anger by his comments after the game and he reckons that the Spaniard will be looking for answers from his players in the weeks ahead after the game for that unacceptable performance.

He said as quoted by the Mirror: “Angry, listen, for a manager to come out and say his team are not competing he has got to be in a state of mind of pure anger and he’s going to want to find answers from individuals.

“He’s going to be pressuring these players over the next couple of weeks.”

“Two games, to come out of this period of lockdown, you expect your team to come out at minimum fighting, showing character and drive to get a result.

“But this team have come out almost flat-lined. They haven’t been able to get themselves going, or get into a game even.”

Arteta also has the big issue of losing Bernd Leno to contend with now after the German was injured in the game.

It is unclear how long Leno will be on the sidelines, but judging by how thick and fast the games will come until the end of the season, he might not play this season again.