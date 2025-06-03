England Legend shares advice on how top Arsenal midfielder can improve further

Legendary England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has offered his thoughts on Declan Rice and how the Arsenal midfielder can elevate his game to an even higher level. Rice was one of the standout performers in the 2024–25 campaign and was arguably Arsenal’s player of the season.

Although he ended the season strongly, Rice had a relatively slow start. Following England’s emotionally draining Euro 2024 campaign, the midfielder admitted that it took him some time to find his rhythm. Once he settled, he never looked back, finishing the season with a Premier League Player of the Season nomination and earning a place in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season.

Gerrard Praises Rice’s Growth and All-Round Game

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Gerrard was full of praise for Rice. The video, which was filmed at the Munich Football Arena before the Champions League final between PSG and Inter, featured the former England captain discussing Rice’s development in recent years and his impact last season.

“I think Declan has been fantastic,” Gerrard said. “I think he’s developed a lot, he’s adding goals to his game, he’s arriving more in the box. I think at the beginning of his career, people saw him just as a six. Fantastic passer, good ball-carrier, I think he’s added a lot more to his game now and he’s more of an all-round midfielder. I love watching him.”

The former Liverpool captain also offered advice on how Rice can continue to improve, with a specific focus on adding more goals to his game. “I think he needs to just keep adding goals and I love the way he’s gone on to the free-kicks and I’d love to see him step forward and start taking penalties because as a midfielder, you want to be that type of guy.”

A Career-Best Season for Rice in Front of Goal

If Rice continues on his current trajectory, the goals will likely follow. No Arsenal midfielder had more goal contributions in 2024–25, with Rice ending the campaign on nine goals and ten assists. In terms of output, it was the most productive season of his senior career, as he thrived in the left eight role.

Adding penalties could certainly boost his totals, but with established takers in the squad, it seems unlikely he will be handed that responsibility for now. That said, an increased emphasis on scoring from open play could see Rice improve his tally next season. Given his upward trajectory and Gerrard’s encouraging words, expectations for Rice’s next step will be high.

Thoughts about Gerrard’s comments?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…