England manager offers Arsenal a major boost on Saka’s fitness

Arsenal has received a fitness boost, with England manager Lee Carsley suggesting that Bukayo Saka could have been fit to play against Finland.

England decided to release Saka from the squad yesterday after he pulled up during their match against Greece. Given the depth of attacking talent available to the Three Lions, they chose not to risk him further.

Arsenal has not yet provided an update on Saka’s injury to clarify its severity. However, ahead of England’s upcoming match against Finland, Carsley indicated that the winger should be fine, noting that he was close to being considered for selection.

He said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Carsley and his coaches have demonstrated that they care about the welfare of the players, which will make it easier for us to keep releasing our stars for international duty.

Saka is a strong boy who rarely gets injured, and leaving the England camp early will give him more days to recover and be prepared to help us in our next match.

We now hope that none of our key players will return from representing their country with a significant injury.

