England Receive Bukayo Saka Boost As Arsenal Star Returns To Full Training

There has been encouraging news for Arsenal supporters following concerns over Bukayo Saka’s fitness at the World Cup.

Just days after reports emerged that the winger was training separately from the main England squad as part of a carefully managed fitness programme, Saka has now returned to full training ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming clash with Ghana.

As we recently reported, the Arsenal star had trained individually on Saturday while England’s medical staff continued to monitor the Achilles issue that troubled him during the closing stages of last season. There was no suggestion of a serious injury, with England simply taking a cautious approach to one of their most important players.

Saka Back With The Squad

According to reports from England’s training base in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Saka rejoined full group training on Sunday and appeared in good condition.

The 24-year-old was limited to an 18-minute substitute appearance during England’s 4-2 victory over Croatia, prompting some concern among Arsenal supporters already mindful of the heavy workload he has carried over recent seasons.

However, his return to full training suggests England’s management team remain confident about his condition as the World Cup progresses.

Tuchel Explains England’s Fitness Plan

England manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed that the national team are simply being careful with a player who has accumulated a huge number of minutes for both club and country.

Speaking about Saka’s condition, Tuchel told ESPN:

“He hasn’t missed a day of training, so I think that’s a good thing.”

The German coach also highlighted the importance of managing minor fitness issues during a major tournament.

“He’s a crucial player for Arsenal. He’s a top quality player and he brings quality to the pitch, for Arsenal and England.

“Managing niggles going into a competition is very important for the latter stages. You need important players like him to be ready to play and step up when called upon.”

Good News For Arsenal And England

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be pleased by the latest update.

After another demanding campaign in which Saka remained one of Mikel Arteta’s most influential attacking players, both England and Arsenal have every reason to manage his workload carefully.

The positive news is that the winger has now returned to full training and appears on course to play a significant role as England look to progress deep into the tournament.

With Ghana next up for the Three Lions, Gooners will be hoping Saka can continue building his fitness while avoiding any setbacks ahead of the new Premier League season.

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