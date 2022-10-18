England rugby coach gives his view on Arteta after meeting

Mikel Arteta was named Arsenal’s manager despite being inexperienced at the highest level.

The former midfielder had been developing his skills as an assistant manager to Pep Guardiola when the Gunners chose him to lead their rebuild.

He has struggled in that role, but he always showed he is a bright manager who knows what he is doing.

As his team tops the Premier League table, he is now one of the most recognisable names in coaching in the league.

Several managers want to be like him and some are in other sports, not just association football.

The England Rugby coach, Eddie Jones, is in a coaching forum that also has Arteta in it and he has spoken about the Spaniard in glowing terms.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘We just share stories and each other’s problems and try and come up with ideas of how we can take coaching forward. He (Arteta) is a brilliant young guy.’

Speaking about Arsenal, he added: “They play with energy, they know how they want to play; they put the opposition on the back foot.”

Arteta is certainly a bright manager and he just needs a major trophy to certify himself as one of the best in the world.

The ex-midfielder is an inspiration to his team, and he is not shy about making the right decisions. This will help him go far in his managerial career.

