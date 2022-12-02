England star praises Arsenal Women’s on-loan Brazilian Gio Queiroz

Jonas Eidevall brought the 19 year-old Brazilian international Gio Queiroz to join Arsenal Women in the summer, and despite her young age, she is hotly tipped to be a superstar of the future.

Gio was born in Brazil but moved to Madrid when she was 11 years old and ended up playing for the Barcelona Feminino. She helped Brazil win the 2022 Copa América Femenina alongside Arsenal’s Rafaelle Sousa, and shortly after it was reported that Gio was sold to Arsenal for around €40,000 but would immediately go on loan to Everton to help her settle into life in England and the WSL.

Gio is playing alongside Jess Park, who scored for England Women on her debut recently, and also scored in the 3-0 win against Sheff United last weekend. She was quick to give the credit to Gio for doing all the hard work for that one. Park told the Everton website: “I’m buzzing at the minute,”

“I just seem to be at the right place at the right time, I think!

“Ebony [Salmon] did the work away [with England] and Gio did the work against Sheffield, I was just there to slot it in.

“Gio comes on and brings the energy.

“She’ll always work hard, she’s fast and she’s got good feet.

“I was just the one to slot the ball in, she did all the work.”

Hi praise indeed from the up-and-coming England star, and it appears that Gio is definitely settling in well. I personally can’t wait to see her playing in the famous Red and White next season!

I am sure Gio will be at Meadow Park this weekend to meet up with her future team-mate. She won’t be able to play though as Arsenal are her parent club, but Jess Park will be definitely playing. The inform striker is definitely one of the Everton Women’s stars to watch

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….