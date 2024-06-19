England team-mate gushes over Declan Rice ahead of Denmark clash “Worth every penny”

Declan Rice is proving that he was worth every penny Arsenal paid for his services. After elevating Arsenal’s midfield last season, the Gunner now appears poised to lead the England Three Lions to European glory. Though our star boy, Bukayo Saka, stole the show in England’s 1-0 victory against Serbia, Rice also performed admirably.

Football enthusiasts always speak favourably of the Englishman. Even Manchester United’s rising talent, Kobbie Mainoo, couldn’t help but touch on Rice’s brilliance in a media briefing in the lead-up to England versus Denmark. The 19-year-old believes the £105 million Arsenal star is an exceptional player who has impressed him with how strong he is on the ball. He claimed that the Gunner is worth every penny, mentioning how amazing it is to play with him because he allows you to express yourself.

Mainoo said, “(Declan Rice) He’s such a good player. It’s always a joy to have someone so strong on the ball. Everyone knows he’s worth every penny. (On how easy it is to play with Rice) It frees me up a lot.”

These assertions leave no doubt that Arsenal’s midfield is in excellent hands, with Declan Rice cementing himself as a star and a role model. You can’t help but believe in the ex-Hammer; England has a fighter who will carry them to glory in the Euros.

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.