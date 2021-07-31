England team-mate tells Ben White he deserves Arsenal move

At long last the Brighton defender Ben White has finally been confirmed as an Arsenal player, with the Gunners having to be patient while White was coccooned away in the England camp while they made their way to the Euro2020 Final.

Although White never got to kick a ball in anger, he was still subject to the wall of silence regarding transfers during the competition, but now everything is back to normal (?), Arsenal fans have been put out of their misery and seen White in an Arsenal shirt for the very first time.

One of the first players to congratulate White on his move was his England team-mate Kalvin Phillips, who also played alongside the 23 year-old when Leeds won promotion to the Premier league two seasons ago.

Phillips, who played in all 7 England games at the Euros, responded to White’s post on Instagram.

He wrote………

Only time will tell, but I sincerely hope that Arsenal deserve Ben White as much as White deserves Arsenal!