England vs Argentina: Another World Cup classic?

On Wednesday night, England will come up against Argentina as they look to book their place in the World Cup final for the first time in 60 years, since winning the tournament in dramatic fashion with a 4-2 extra-time victory over West Germany on home soil in 1966.

This week also marks just over 20 years since England last faced the three-time World Cup winners, who are the current holders after defeating France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 2022 World Cup final.

England have enjoyed memorable battles with Argentina

On the last official meeting between the two nations, it was the Three Lions who got the better of La Selección, meaning “The Selection”, with a thrilling 3-2 victory in a 2005 international friendly thanks to a last-gasp winner from Michael Owen.

The last time England and Argentina met at a major tournament was during the group stage of the 2002 World Cup, when Sven-Göran Eriksson’s side famously defeated the South Americans 1-0 courtesy of a David Beckham penalty, calmly slotted home.

It is also impossible to forget the heartbreak of the 1998 World Cup, when Glenn Hoddle’s England were knocked out on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Round of 16. That match also produced one of the greatest goals in World Cup history, as an 18-year-old Michael Owen scored a stunning solo effort before going on to haunt Argentina once again seven years later.

On the road to World Cup glory in 1966, England faced Argentina in the quarter-finals at the old twin-towered Wembley Stadium, where another historic 1-0 victory was secured. The winning goal came from Sir Geoff Hurst, now 84 years old. He remained the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final until France’s Kylian Mbappé matched the feat 56 years later in the 2022 final.

However, the most famous meeting between the two nations remains the infamous “Hand of God” encounter at the 1986 World Cup. Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the quarter-finals after Diego Maradona’s controversial handball goal, before eventually lifting the trophy for a second time later that summer with a 3-2 victory over West Germany.

Can England book their place in the World Cup final?

From a personal perspective, I feel quite confident that England can hold their own against Argentina. Despite being the reigning World Cup champions, they have not exactly played their best football during this tournament and will still go into the match as favourites.

At the same time, Thomas Tuchel’s side were pushed all the way by World Cup underdogs Norway in the previous round and needed an extra-time winner from Jude Bellingham to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Perhaps, with a little bit of luck on their side once again, England can produce another famous result and move one step closer to World Cup glory.

Come on England!

Liam Harding

Do you think England can finally overcome Argentina and reach another World Cup final? Let us know your score predictions and thoughts in the comments below.

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