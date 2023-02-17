England Women 4-0 South Korea. Arsenal’s Leah Williamson captains Lionesses to victory by Michelle

The England Women squad are competing in the Arnold Clark Cup over the international week. They played their first game of 2023 last night, when they took on South Korea at MK Stadium in Leah’s home town of Milton Keynes. Arsenal’s Leah Williamson captained the England squad who ran out 4-0 winners extending their unbeaten record to 27 games..

Sarina Wiegman’s England were unbeaten in 2022 – a year in which they won the European Championships. The Lionesses will want to take that form into 2023, a World Cup year, and they started that ambition off well last night! England are one of the favourites to win the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Below are the highlights and goals from Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James:

The Lionesses will play again on Sunday 19th February, kick-off 3.15PM UK, when they will take on Italy at the CBS Arena in Coventry before their final match against Belgium on Wednesday 22nd February, kick-off 7.45PM UK, at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.

Did any of you Gooners make it to the Lionesses match at MK last night?

Michelle Maxwell

