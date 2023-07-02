England Women start World Cup build up with dominant display against Portugal, but just couldn’t score

A Beth Mead and Leah Williamson-less Lionesses failed to get a win over Portugal at home, drawing 0-0 in our last pre-World Cup friendly at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Sarina Wiegman started a strong line-up of…

Earps M

Bronze L, Carter J, Greenwood A, Morgan E,

Stanway G, Toon E, Walsh K

Hemp L., James L., and Daly R

At the start of the second half, Greenwood was replaced by Charles Niamh, Ella Toone was replaced by Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly was replaced by Alessia Russo.

Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh were also replaced, in the 65th minute, by Laura Coombs and Katie Zelem, respectively.

Katie Robinson also had a chance to feature, replacing Lauren Hemp in the 83rd minute.

Sarina Wiegman would have hoped to continue England’s women’s perfect record over Portugal; the Lionesses had won all the last four meetings, but unfortunately, her team failed to do so, taking a draw.

Rachel Daly, who was given the nod to start over Arsenal target Russo, had bright chances to break the deadlock on at least two occasions in the first half, but she didn’t.

Russo also missed a goal-scoring chance in the second half after replacing Daly at halftime. Even though England didn’t win, they dominated the game, managing 66% possession and making 24 goal attempts, of which eight were on target, which was impressive compared to Portugal’s 2 goal attempts with none on target.

Mary Earps wasn’t troubled, as she didn’t have to make a single save while her Portuguese counterpart was busy as she made eight saves.

Gooners may have hoped to see Lotte Wubben Moy feature against Portugal, but unfortunately, she didn’t get on the pitch. But it looks like Wiegman was trying our her new squad members. They played very well, but they have not played for a month and will be sure to be aiming to be in their peak condition for the start of the World Cup in 3 weeks time…

Michelle Maxwell

