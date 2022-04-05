England’s all-time top scorer admits Arsenal star ‘surprised’ him

Wayne Rooney has admitted that Aaron Ramsdale has ‘surprised’ him with his impressive performances this season, and has praised the character he has shown since joining Arsenal.

The Gunners moved to spend £24 Million for his signature last summer, with many pundits and fans alike questioning the decision to sign him.

Ramsdale quickly usurped Bernd Leno in the pecking order however, and swiftly stamped his authority on the first-team role and has never looked back.

A number of people have since had to admit that they were wrong initially about his signing in north London, while some have gone as far as to claim he could be the Premier League’s signing of the season.

Wayne Rooney was part of the Sky Sports’ team analysing last night’s loss to Crystal Palace last night, and the all-time England goalscorer who scored 53 times in 120 outings made an honest admission about what he has been impressed by.

“He has surprised me, to be honest,” he told the Monday Night Football coverage on Sky Sports last night (via HITC).

“I didn’t think he would come in and do as well as he has done for Arsenal. I think his character alone, I think he has brought a lot more to that back-four.”

There is little debate at this point who is our better goalkeeper, and our writers here admittedly had no idea how much of an impact he would have after his move to north London. Rooney is certainly not in the minority to be shocked by our new star. I’m still a little baffled as to how Jordan Pickford can still be considered England’s number one however, as the Ramsdale that is performing for Arsenal is simply too good to be left out. While we respect what Jordan has done for the Three Lions at the European Championships especially, you have to give your team their best chance of winning, and our man does just that.

Is Southgate just being respectful to Pickford but readying himself for Ramsdale to take over from the role?

Patrick