English football can’t condemn Spain’s racism until we get our own house in order

When Vinicius Junior got off the team bus at the Mestalla last weekend he was subjected to chants of ‘Mono’ (monkey).

When this racial abuse carried on onto the pitch, the match was halted with the official ordering the crowd to be warned that the game would be abandoned if these vile chants continued, which is part of the protocol in La Liga.

The player (close to tears as he was subjected to racism) described his treatment as ‘normal in the country’.

The 22-year-old said the perception from his native Brazil of Spain is a ‘country of racists’.

The players have had support from his peers worldwide, but Spanish Football’s response has been one of denial.

President of La Liga Javier Tebas tried to deflect, pointing out the strides the League has taken to combat racism, including meetings he blames the attacker for not attending.

While Valencia condemned racism and support any investigation, they are appealing their stadium being partially closed for 5 fixtures.

They feel the sanctions are harsh because it still hasn’t been proved the majority of their fans were misbehaving. That’s a narrative some of the nation’s media have tried to tell.

The BBC, Talk Sport, Sky Sports, AFTV, etc have all been part of the UK press asking Spain to look itself in the mirror.

Darren Bent fears the racists are ‘winning in Spain’.

Kevin Hatchard says La Liga is ‘failing’.

AFTV called the whole situation ‘disgusting’.

Martin Keown has implored La Liga to have a ‘zero tolerance’ attitude to racism.

English Newspapers are pondering if racism would put footballers like Jude Bellingham off from joining Real Madrid?

This is what the British media do. We often do this when one of the home nations plays abroad. We are quick to put our nose up to what is happening in other parts of the world without looking after our own house.

Journalists this week have had the audacity to question Spain’s suitability to host the 2030 World Cup.

These writers writing from the same country who essentially hosted the last Euros, which is best remembered for three English players being racially abused online, Denmark and Italy’s anthems being booed and fans breaking into stadiums to sit on seats they didn’t pay for.

In the last year alone, Prince William felt the need to write to Bradford’s Junior team when he learnt the level of abuse players as young as 7 were subjected too.

Say that out loud … The future king writing to children to apologise for racism.

Arsenal this season have investigated abuse of a Sikh Gooner, on more than one occasion attacked at the Emirates, including having his Turban knocked off.

Ivan Toney’s and Rico Henry’s families were racially abused at Goodison.

Toney was also racially abused after the Newcastle game, as was Saka after the West Ham game, as was Son also after playing the Hammers.

John Yems is a former Crawley manager serving a three-year ban from football for 11 charges of discriminating language.

Chelsea fans have been condemned for anti-Seismic chants at Spurs, Man United warned about songs mocking the 97 who died due to Hillsborough, Liverpool for sick chants about the Munich Air disaster.

I could go on ….

I could show you images of a banana being thrown at Aubameyang, send you a video of Sterling being racially abused by a man in the front row, we could revisit the Suarez/Evra case or the Terry/Ferdinand saga.

So, when a Martin Keown preaches one nation needing a ‘zero tolerance‘ approach, maybe he needs to look closer to home?

Because whisper it quietly, Spain have more ‘zero tolerance’ then England.

Spain closing down the south stand of one their top clubs is more action than the Premiership have ever done.

No matter how many reports of racism, the governing bodies in the UK have still resisted the need to ever impose stadium bans or point deductions.

That’s despite surveys showing that fans and players believe there has been a rise in the offence over the years, with an increase in arrests for anti-social behaviour.

That’s because the Premier League is one of the UK’s most successful brands.

It’s harder to sell TV rights overseas if your product is being played in empty arenas.

You’re not going to attract sponsors if clubs are being dropped points due to racism.

Why fix a billion-pound business if it’s not broken? No one is going to agree to that.

That’s not zero tolerance though.

Pep Guardiola said it best. All nations have a portion of people who think their language is the best, their religion superior, their culture the one to be taken seriously.

Some can’t cope with diversity. It’s been like that throughout history.

What happened to Vinicius Junior, no human being should have to experience.

It’s an embarrassment to society that in 2023 we are having this conversation.

Yes, Spain should and could do more to support him and tackle the issue.

Yet, England are in no position to judge.

Dan