“English football’s future.” Joe Cole heaps praise on Bukayo Saka after England hattrick

Bukayo Saka’s exceptional hat trick for England against North Macedonia has earned him high praise from former Chelsea player Joe Cole. Saka’s stellar form for Arsenal carried over to the international stage as he delivered a memorable performance.

The Arsenal attacker’s three goals played a crucial role in securing victory for the Three Lions. Saka’s consistency throughout the season has not gone unnoticed, and his remarkable display against North Macedonia further emphasised why England manager Gareth Southgate holds him in such high regard.

Saka has been a key figure for both his club and country over the past two years, consistently demonstrating his abilities and making significant contributions. His outstanding performance against North Macedonia only served to reaffirm his status as a formidable force to be reckoned with.

After watching his terrific performance for the national team, Cole said via the Daily Mail:

‘What a performance, that’s the face of English football’s future.

‘Of all the players we’ve got he seems to be the number one on the right wing.

‘He hit it in with violence, his first touch is perfect and he had the composure and technique right.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka continues to develop well and could become one of the top five players in the world in the nearest future.

We have just signed him to a new contract, which might be the smartest thing we have done in a while.

