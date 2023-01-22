English midfielder prefers moving to Arsenal over London rivals

Arsenal is in the running for Declan Rice, but the Gunners are not the only club following the West Ham man and it will be tough to get the England World Cup star.

Rice has been open about wanting to play for a top club and has rejected West Ham’s attempt to tie him down to a new deal.

The midfielder is in high demand and it was previously reported that he would return to Chelsea, whom he played for as a schoolboy.

The Blues have been on a spending spree, so they can afford a top player like Rice. However, does he want to move to Stamford Bridge?

A report in The Guardian reveals the 24-year-old would prefer a move to Arsenal over the Blues, considering the progress the Gunners are making.

Their report stated “The numbers will not put off Arsenal and they believe that they can fend off interest from Chelsea, who beat their rivals to the £70m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

“The prospect of moving to the Emirates Stadium and working under Arteta appeals to Rice. He has seen Arteta turn Arsenal into title contenders this season and would be confident of the Spaniard’s coaching making him a better midfielder.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a top player and it is refreshing to learn he will move to the Emirates over another London club.

But his desire does not mean a move for him will be easy and we must be willing to splash the cash to add him to our squad. Otherwise, another suitor could win the race for the midfielder’s signature.

