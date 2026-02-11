Eni Aluko questions where Ian Wright works ……again!

12 months ago, Eni Aluko questioned Arsenal legend Ian Wright, saying his presence as a pundit in women’s football was blocking the path for other females to work in the sport.

Almost to confirm he made the right decision, the former striker was name-dropped for being part of BBC and ITV coverage of the Euro 2025 Final , the two channels between them hired 6 ex-players to analyse, 4 female and 2 male. ‘Why?’ asks Miss Aluko.

Her stance is she’s got 102 caps, so how dare she not be hired!

She is so self-involved it’s scary.

When clarifying her comments on Talk Sport , she said a compromise could be that Ian Wright has 10 mins as a pitch-side reporter, but the rest of the station’s build-up should be an all-female panel.

Don’t put it past her; being an intelligent individual, she realises this is her best way to stay relevant. Work has dried up for her, so she sees a gap in the market.

Yet here is the reality of why she watched last year’s Euros final as a fan only. A broadcaster’s priority is to make as much money as possible. So for England vs. Spain, the priority was to fly over to Switzerland talent who will entertain and entice new viewers.

Eni Aluko didn’t get that call not because of the colour of her skin or her sex. Her England appearances have nothing to do with the topic because I can name you some of the greatest to ever grace a football pitch who are dull to watch/listen to on TV/radio Yet some men and women with modest careers are more credible.

Here’s the reality, and Eni Aluko knows this to be true…you’re terrible at your job, one of the worst to ever be allowed to speak about the sport with a live microphone.

The only way she appears on prime-time TV ever again is on I’m A Celebrity or Big Brother.

Dan Smith