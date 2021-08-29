Enough is enough – Do Arsenal fans still ‘trust the process’?

“Trust the process” – I don’t think so!
Enough is enough!
A small select number of people keep saying “trust the process, trust the process.” But I’m sorry what process is it that we are meant to trust?
The process that currently sees our beloved team sit bottom of the Premier League with zero points after just three games, conceding nine goals and scoring none?
The process that sees our beloved club out of all European football for the first time in over 20 plus years?
The process that saw our greedy, good for nothing, disloyal owners put the club in to the European Super League for money without a thought for the players or fans?
I really could go on but I think we all know the details here.
There is no process to trust. The board are a waste of time, Edu and every other scout and recruitment executive at the club is a waste of space and as for Arteta, he would be more fitting in League One if that, than he is in the Premier League, but I wouldn’t want to subject any other team to his management!
Arsenal does not deserve a manager as inexperienced and utterly clueless as he is. He has lost a lot of fans and he has lost the dressing room, something he never fully had in my opinion.
We always give the benefit of the doubt but this is one step too far and I can no longer sit back and “give the benefit of the doubt” to a person who was once a good player for Arsenal but does not have what it takes to get us out of this hole let alone manage a club as big as we are, a club who were once the Invincibles!.
I never fully wanted Arteta as our manager and he is clearly showing why my thought process was correct, no tactics, no ambition, no clue! He needs to go and he needs to take Edu with him.
We know any manger coming in to a club that is at such rock bottom will have their work cut out that is for sure.
But any right and experienced appointment will surely go a long way in helping lift this club back up from the depths of hell!
If he does not go soon we can safely say that we will be in a relegation battle, where we will be seeing our team stay bottom of the league and relegated.
But come May here’s hoping that won’t be the case and, sooner rather than later, an experienced and deserving manager will come in to wake us fans up from this current nightmare and bring us back from the dead! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Arteta still has time till November to rebuild the players’ confidence
That will also be the deadline for the underperformers to improve their abilities, otherwise some of them might be shipped out in January transfer window
If an EPL defender is unable to deal with simple long crosses, you must also question his effort in the training and in the game, regardless of the defending coaches’ qualities
It takes two to tango, so both manager and players are responsible for our defeats. Don’t just blame Arteta, because we all know Emery has proven the players’ attitude were the major part of the problem
Gotanidea, if we can’t get rid of the players now, what chance have we got in January? We’re stuck with them!
Also, if players are not performing or responding to a manager, then the manager is wrong for the club. Sir Alex Furguson would never have slackers playing. We need a manager who won’t take crap. Someone who also has experience. MA is out of his depth and the players know it!
I don’t think we can sell our players and buy the replacements within two days. So we just have to rely on the coaches to get the best of our players and the players’ efforts to improve themselves
PSG fans also made similar comments on YouTube about Tuchel before his sacking, about how Tuchel had made their players regress and Tuchel didn’t have a playing style. Just compare how Tuchel’s PSG used a quick one-touch football against Hansi Flick’s Bayern in 2019/20 UCL final, with how Tuchel’s Chelsea played against Man City in last season’s UCL final
Tuchel didn’t have Havertz/ Lukaku to do hold-up play and win aerial duels in PSG’s front line, therefore he was forced to use other system and failed to win 2019/20 UCL final as the result. PSG couldn’t replace Neymar/ Mbappe and their directors didn’t seem to like Tuchel’s attitude, hence he got the sack
About Arteta, I think the board like his communication skills and attitude, therefore he survives till now. But all those skills will be useless, if Arteta can’t make our players play with high confidence
gai Are you Arteta’s brother give him till November and if the players don’t improve ship them out he has been trying to ship some out but nobody wants them His time is up the egg timer is running out of sand
Which unemployed top manager would like to replace Arteta without a big transfer budget, apart from Valverde?
I also read on Transfermarkt that his contract is until June 2023, so he’ll get a huge severance money if he’s sacked now.
The likes of Mourinho, Conte and him will get millions everytime they got sacked, but ones who suffer a lot financially are the club owners
The defence yesterday was a total shambles and I think one of the biggest problems is they do not trust Leno. He is not vocal and mainly stays on his line hoping the defence will deal with crosses. The cross for the first goal was met on the 6 yard line and yes the CB should not have been beaten to it but Leno should have come off his line and attacked it, but as usual he didn’t. Ramsdale would have caught it or at least punched it away. Still no one in command of the midfield either, yet Buendia has replaced Grealish seamlessly…….
The first goal was down to poor defending by Chambers. Leno should not be blamed for that.
I know some fans have an issue with Leno but you cannot blame him for everything.
Declan Thanks to Leno or it could have been 10- Nil the defence is shit Holding and co wants dropping then sell if anybody stupid enough to buy them
The club is a complete mess from top to bottom. We have owners that use Arsenal to build an empire, will only let Arsenal use the money they make to buy and improve the squad. Then there’s the recruitment how have we ended up going into a game with Holding, Kolasinac, Chambers, Elneny and Xhaka. They were part of the problem before Arteta. Yet were forced to go into a game against the £2 billion champions with all of them. Plus Soares who is a backup RB that should only be playing in the carabao cup.
Edu must be held accountable first and foremost because he was here long before Arteta. The business he has done has be nothing shy of shambolic. He has had 3 years to turn the recruitment problem around. Sacked a load of scouts for data analysts now he’s hiring scouts again. Offering and signing off on massive contracts to players like Willian and Auba. When it should be players signing on our terms not theirs, he is a spineless fool. We need a new DOF urgently as edu has ruined 3 summers and 6 windows so far.
Were took a massive risk hiring an inexperienced manager, he needed the backup of a experienced knowledgeable well connected DOF to support him. Like wenger had Dein by his side at the start. That isn’t the case and now all the cracks have become 10 times worse as a result. The Kronkes have gone cheap with their CEO, DOF and Manager and it has hit the club hard.
Look I genuinely beleive that Arteta is not solely to blame. He has simply been guilty of inexperience and will become a great manager under better conditions than the mess at Arsenal. I admire him for having the cojones to throwing his hat in the ring to try and turn Arsenal around. But he has to fight too many battles for someone as inexperienced as himself. The guy took a massive risk with his reputation to join Arsenal during its darkest period and fair play to him.
The issue is at the moment with the owners the CEO and the DOF are all shambolic. How can a manger perform with these people running our club. Why would anybody want to work with these people running our club. We have alot of issues that may deter anyone but Sam Allerdyce to manage us at the moment.
Forget the manager for a moment, if a new guy want to potentially wants to destroy his reputation. He comes is and says I need money they owners say “any money Arsenal makes or on players you sell can be reinvested on transfers minus our dividends of course. We have to make some money for doing our bit”. Then he goes to the DOF here’s a list of the players I would like us to sign. Edu says ” Okay thanks, I have a list of Brazilian has beens here which ones do you think are good players. I’ll take a look at your list though, after I’ve come back from my 2 holidays this summer”.
It’s not an environment that breeds success is it and I feel sorry for Arteta or any manager who has to put up with this
JAMES an excellent and considered piece with much truth. I greatly appreciate deeply analytical pieces such as yours!
Arteta have no clue, I am starting to think he does this on purpose, he and Edu are intent on destroying our club, example, Lakonga started the first two games, and was one of the few positives from those matches, yesterday he is out of the 1st 11, Kola was no where near the 1st team for months he plays a average mid week game and he starts against City. It makes zero sense, look at how Tierney”s game are deteriorating, the owners can give Arteta 500mil he will still mess up. rant over
In the first place Arteta is not suppose to manage arsenal, someone who never manage Under 21. Trust the process that never work out for us, stupid process that they telling us but dishing out players that were good under wenger & Emery but could not replace them with super quality one, you don’t want Ozil but couldn’t get replacement for him to take us forward, only get Ødegaard when the team is in relegation battle. Arteta came in November before Covid, Covid happen that made him to have time to understand what need be but Edu praise him when he got us Fa cup & Shield but when he struggled last season and beginning this season but telling us Covid is the reason he is failing. He was given a whole season bought players he want & then did badly and finished 8 again. Even Mourinho that is better than him was sacked ontime. He had this transfer window but could not know the kind of players he want, never add the kind of players that will improve the squad, still kept Xhaka, when we needed super quality holding midfielder, don’t know why we could not go for Declan Rice, also going for Ødegaard that not better than Wilock, how on Earth we still don’t want to pay Maddison valuation that will help us, but thinking Rowe is the player that will take us forward. Even this current squad come 3 years time they will never compete because all our rival buying more super quality players and have super quality Manager.
By now i expect Arsenal board to sack Arteta after Man city game and employ Conte, also get Conte bissouma, Declan Rice and Maddison before window close.
I recorded the game yesterday and watched it late afternoon as I knew before kick off that it was gonna be one of those games and I didn’t want it to ruin my Saturday.
I wished I didn’t bother as it was an absolute disaster.
Are you telling me that playing a left back (that is a pretty sh!te left back) that we have been trying to ship out over a year is better than a centre back that is again on loan in France? That GX deserves a new contract seeing that he was one foot out of the door to sunny Rome and that MO was purchased as a unnatural CM when we also have Sambi and AMN that could cover that position. Don’t get me started on Cedric…wtf? He has spent a 140 million this summer and the team he put out yesterday was the same team he played last season. Where is the progress?
I am totally bewildered in what he is trying to do and it appears so are the players. I understand that they are not performing but flip flopping the tactics (whatever they are) is not going to get a tune out of this bunch of players.
I was watching the Arsenal fans at the game yesterday (bless em’) and what I saw was apathy… which is now the norm at Arsenal football club.
I will support and love my club but it is becoming increasingly hard to support the team when this absolute dross is being put out week in and week out.
This is scary and something has to change… sooner the better.
Trust the process… my arse.
There’s a couple fans on here that still want to give him until Nov/Dec.
These are the same fans that said:
– we have the 3rd best defence in the EPL
– we’ll judge MA at the end of last season(they didn’t)
– preseason games mean nothing and aren’t an indication of what we’ll see when the league starts
– Xhaka is a great midfielder
– Arteta is a tactical genius
All I can say is I wish them well and hope they will be treated well whichever mental institution they get sent to…
This kind of comment is uncalled for
PJ-SA, a more mature and decent person than you would never use your foolish and unthinking last line.
Yes I do trust this seasons process.
It took Arteta 2 embarrassing seasons to realize Arsenal is not Man City.
Now the big cleanout is under way.
A new younger group is coming in.
But the job is only half done.
This season we had a horror draw first 3 games compounded by injuries and covid.
The real assessment begins from Norwich Burnley and Spurs onwards.
Then we have Brighton Palace Villa and Leicester. Now after those seven games I will give my judgement not before.
Fair enough fairfan.
I will copy and paste my comment after the Leicester game as it will be exactly the same as it was this time last year.🤣
I have never seen another club invest in so much youth to get so high. Only clubs that invest in players like Kane, Grealish as new recruits are able to be big teams. What process are Arsenal working towards exactly? Having so much youth is not good when senior players like Elneny, Xhaka, Bellerin and many more are not even good enough! The only process I see is a rudderless club drifting in any which direction without control or purpose.
Which process ? Relegation process or what again? Arteta & all the board should put their self in our shoe and fill the pain, the sadness we are goin trough, i can count how many time we fill happy in a season, these team dont give us joy again !
Look into my eyes, not around the eyes, but into them; Just believeeeeeeeee the ‘process’..there is a process, believe me…
Arteta practicing for his new role as fulltime illusionist.
This time I DO, albeit only broadly, agree with Shenel. I disassociate myself from her expression “the depths of hell” about a mere football match.
The tragic and decent people fleeing from the Taliban have the right to use that phrase, but not Shenel about her team, however much we may all share her frustrations.
Neither do I remotely accept the foolish and hysterical notion that we will soon be in a relegation battle if MA stays.
I do NOT want him to stay but nor do I want or appreciate hysterical rhetoric designed only to release pent up frustrations.
I DO think that we have precious little hope of top six now, if MA stays all season, which looks to my logical mind less likely as each game passes.
I hope he will leave of his own accord but, if not, believe he wil be sacked before New Year. I perfectly understand the views of those who will say “why wait til then”!!
Shenel is undoubtedly a keen though excitable Gooner but her writing skills lack ENOUGH reason but are too long on hysteria, even though I do, broadly, agree with her piece.
To be more precise, I DO think she has writing ability but it is held back by overuse of too emotional rhetoric in place of reasoned logic.
When Arteta got rid of Emery’s man, Saliba, Wenger’s man Mavroponos, and Guendouzi and Torreira, I knew he was sick with ego. He decreased the team for his own personal ego battles. That is UNFORGIVABLE. The results of what he has done are Shambolic….a SHAMEFUL disgrace. He put his own ego battles in front of the team and ARSENAL. He puts himself before the supporters, the team and the welfare of Arsenal Football Club. He should be sacked, he is a traitor to Arsenal who was massaging his jealous ego all the time. Now a quarter of a £Billion later. Nil points and bottom. Selfish failure.
Watching Mikel Arteta barking out his tactics on the touchline is like watching a miniature monkey with cymbals powered by Kodak batteries.
You get the occasional 15 minutes of flurry and then the the battery dies.
😂😂
Is anyone tired of how this “trust the process” trope is used to slap Arteta and Edu around?
By all means criticise the decisions made on and off the field but this incessant mocking of a simple truth that any manager has probably said at one point or another is lazy. Maybe I missed all the quotes when Arteta and Edu used the phrase.
I agree that Arteta probably has until November to turn things around. Unfortunately I dont think the results will be so clear to make it an easy call. We will probably win more that we lose until then with potentially a whole new efensive spine of Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Partey and Lokonga. Xhaka, like he is want to do, will come back strong after his suspension until he does it again in ten or so games (unless Jose comes in with a cheeky offer again…)
If Arteta gets sacked I hope it is 100% because he has failed and not because the players have down tooled. To some extent, that happened with Emery and would speak to a culture at the club that still needs to be dealt with.
Emiliano Buendía scored for Aston Villa
Matteo Guendouzi scored for Marseille
William Saliba did show a superb defensiv performance for Marseille. Food for thoughts.