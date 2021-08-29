Enough is enough – Do Arsenal fans still ‘trust the process’?

“Trust the process” – I don’t think so!

Enough is enough!

A small select number of people keep saying “trust the process, trust the process.” But I’m sorry what process is it that we are meant to trust?

The process that currently sees our beloved team sit bottom of the Premier League with zero points after just three games, conceding nine goals and scoring none?

The process that sees our beloved club out of all European football for the first time in over 20 plus years?

The process that saw our greedy, good for nothing, disloyal owners put the club in to the European Super League for money without a thought for the players or fans?

I really could go on but I think we all know the details here.

There is no process to trust. The board are a waste of time, Edu and every other scout and recruitment executive at the club is a waste of space and as for Arteta, he would be more fitting in League One if that, than he is in the Premier League, but I wouldn’t want to subject any other team to his management!

Arsenal does not deserve a manager as inexperienced and utterly clueless as he is. He has lost a lot of fans and he has lost the dressing room, something he never fully had in my opinion.

We always give the benefit of the doubt but this is one step too far and I can no longer sit back and “give the benefit of the doubt” to a person who was once a good player for Arsenal but does not have what it takes to get us out of this hole let alone manage a club as big as we are, a club who were once the Invincibles!.

I never fully wanted Arteta as our manager and he is clearly showing why my thought process was correct, no tactics, no ambition, no clue! He needs to go and he needs to take Edu with him.

We know any manger coming in to a club that is at such rock bottom will have their work cut out that is for sure.

But any right and experienced appointment will surely go a long way in helping lift this club back up from the depths of hell!

If he does not go soon we can safely say that we will be in a relegation battle, where we will be seeing our team stay bottom of the league and relegated.

But come May here’s hoping that won’t be the case and, sooner rather than later, an experienced and deserving manager will come in to wake us fans up from this current nightmare and bring us back from the dead! Gooners?

Shenel Osman