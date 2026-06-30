“Enough is enough” Havertz hits back at Lineker over Germany comments

Kai Havertz has responded to criticism from Gary Lineker after the former England striker described the current Germany side as one of the worst teams he has seen at a World Cup.

The Arsenal forward played an important role for Germany during the tournament, but the national team has now been eliminated following a disappointing campaign that ended with defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32. Although Germany finished top of their group, they lost their final group stage match before suffering another early exit from a major international competition.

Havertz featured prominently throughout the tournament but was unable to help Germany avoid elimination, adding to the country’s recent struggles on the international stage.

Germany Falls Short Again

Since winning the World Cup in 2014, Germany has struggled to build a squad capable of returning to the same level of success. There had been optimism surrounding the current group of players, with many believing the team could enjoy a deep run in the competition.

Instead, Germany once again failed to meet expectations after being knocked out earlier than many supporters and analysts had anticipated. The latest elimination has intensified scrutiny around the national team and renewed debate regarding the direction of the squad moving forward.

Havertz remained one of Germany’s most important players during the tournament and was heavily involved throughout the campaign. However, the Arsenal attacker was unable to inspire the side to a stronger finish as the team’s struggles continued.

Havertz Responds To Criticism

Responding to Lineker’s remarks, Havertz dismissed the criticism and insisted that the Germany squad are not focused on opinions from outside the camp.

Havertz told the Daily Mail: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“I didn’t even notice it myself. Of course, during a tournament like this, a lot of people start talking about you.

“But I don’t think anyone in the squad pays much attention to it. We already have plenty of experts in our own country, if people in other countries start as well, then at some point enough is enough.

“It’s always easy to criticise us from the outside. But it honestly doesn’t interest me at all.”

The comments reflect Havertz’s determination to block out external criticism as Germany continues searching for answers following another disappointing tournament exit.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…