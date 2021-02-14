Enough is enough, something has to be done about VAR – opinion

Arsenal comprehensively beat Leeds United this afternoon despite a terrible decision by the referee and his use of VAR.
Over the last couple of months, I have been embarrassed by some of the constant complaining by some of our own fans over decisions made by the officials, both on the field and off via VAR.
I do not subscribe to all these conspiracy theories being spouted and I do not blame the officials for our overall inconsistent performances this season, that, in my opinion, lies solely at the door of the manager, however, that does not mean that the officials are not slowly bringing the game into disrepute.
You see, I have witnessed some outrageous calls against many sides this season, not just Arsenal and that tells me there is no conspiracy against our club, it tells me that incompetence is rife.
Today was a humdinger, Bukayo Saka was clearly fouled by Leeds’ Liam Cooper and the referee Stuart Atwell, rightfully gave a penalty, only to go to the monitor and overturn his own decision.
That was a scandalous call, one that I simply cannot fathom and this is not me being tribal, you will find no articles on here from me attacking the referees, this is the first one I have done, that is how strongly I feel, in fact, I am not even going to attack the referee but those in authority that refuse to act in the face of so much evidence.
I do not feel that Premier League refs are any worse than the other top five leagues, I see these sort of incidents in La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 and that points to a massive lack of training in interpreting the rules and use of VAR.
It is us the fans that are suffering more than the actual players and clubs. All clubs at the highest levels suffer at the hands of the officials which means all fans are being short-changed and that is not right and something must be done for the sake of the game we all love so much.
I am a fan of VAR and want it to stay, but not how it is being implemented right now.
Enough with the pseudo-conspiratorial nonsense…even Saka will tell you that he went to ground too easily on that occasion…I know you’re trying to suggest you care about the greater good for all fans, but considering our recent history this is just an attempt to persuade those who believe we’re specifically being treated harshly to come out of the woodwork and vent endlessly about issues not-related to the real issues that VAR needs to properly address moving forward…hopefully rational thought will win the day so that we can find the same balance between the pursuit of technological perfection and the intended “spirit” of the rules which should be left to on-field officials
Saw nothing wrong with the decisions, in fact I want to see more of the referee calling out his own decision a monitor.
Much prefer it to twAts who have no knowledge calling it out on social media or in a studio. We need to focus on winning and stop making bloody excuses.
I thought it was a stonewall penalty, until i saw it on VAR. While i think it wasn’t a penalty i didn’t think it was a 100% mistake by the ref because there was a coming together, so maybe it wasn’t an obvious error. Whatever, i didn’t think it was a penalty after seeing it on VAR, like i did without it.
I think it was soft, I’ll be angry (just like I was when Luiz was shown red) if such is awarded against us. All we are asking for is consistency, no one is asking for cheap penalty, just consistency, if Luiz penalty was awarded, on that scale, Saka should got the penalty but on a general scale, it was too soft, and I think Saka took a wrong decision, he should have shoot
VAR is a catastrophe that has ruined football It was ill conceived even before it actually started .
NO OTHER REF EXCEPT THE PITCH REF SHOULD EVER HAVE AUTHORITY. NO ONE AND CERTAINLY NO PLAYER SHOULD BE ABLE TO QUESTION HIS DECISIONS.
Unlike the vast majority of Gooners I have faith in the integrity of all ref, though I do find many not good enough.
But that is always going to be the case while we have humans in charge, just as with human players you will get mistakes. TECHNOLOGHY IS MERELY RUN AND INTERPRETED BY HUMANS SO NO WONDER IT IS A MESS. A MESS WE SHOULD NOT HAVE.
Intead of aiming for unrealistic ref perfectioin, we should accept the lack of perfection and not question it.
What DOES need to change is our own arrogance toward thinking we know better than professional refs. And for that matter, also professional managers like MA who are constantly criticised by knowalls who don;t even know every law in fine detail, as refs do. And who have never coached in their life.
Opinions are fine but when it crosses the line of unfair criticism of those who are far more qualified, then I do not accept that arrogant self entitled attitude that so many display. THEY SHOULD ALL GROW UP!
In short we all should be less arrogant and more sporting.
Just my take but I have thought this for all my life about supporting, not questioning refs, and long before VAR – a ridiculous idea – was ever mooted!