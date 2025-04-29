Enrique insists his team is better than when they faced Arsenal in league phase

Luis Enrique will be aiming to secure a crucial victory as he leads Paris Saint-Germain into their Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal this evening. The two sides meet at the penultimate stage of Europe’s most prestigious club competition, with both still seeking their first Champions League title. While a potential final against either Barcelona or Inter Milan awaits, the focus for both teams remains firmly on the task ahead.
Enrique, who lifted the trophy a decade ago with Barcelona, will be eager to replicate that success with PSG. However, Arsenal will approach the fixture with confidence, having already defeated the French side in the group stage of the competition earlier this season. That previous result could provide the Gunners with a psychological edge, although much has changed since then.
The PSG manager believes his team has evolved considerably since that encounter. As quoted by Arsenal Media, Enrique stated, “I saw the match [back in October] again. We’re a much better team today. We had a very intense group phase, with a lot of games that could have been finals. So I think that made things difficult because we were in a difficult position, but it has made us much stronger and we are more complete.”
Enrique’s comments reflect a belief in the progress his side has made since the earlier stages of the competition, and PSG are expected to pose a far sterner challenge in this semi-final tie. The French side has been tested throughout their European campaign and appears more cohesive and resilient as they head into this crucial fixture.
Despite the strength of the opposition, Arsenal will back their own ability to come out on top. The Gunners have displayed consistency and composure throughout the tournament and possess the quality required to take control of the tie. A strong performance in the first leg at home would be a major step toward reaching the final, and the team will be determined to rise to the occasion.
It’s a tough one to call – both sides have looked really good and overcome some major challenges, but it’s hard to know exactly how good they are until they play eachother. I’m glad we’ve got rice and saka – they both seem able to raise their games for these occasions. However the loss of partey for the first leg makes it difficult to predict because I’m not sure how we cover for it while still getting the most we can from rice.
Saka will also be up against the standout left back from the competition so far imo, so it’ll be interesting.
Yes they are a slightly better team numbers wise, but in that to has its disadvantages.
Too many rats never dig a good hole, it’s a delicate balance.
But we can only better for the experience
I have said on more than one occasion on here that we’ll be facing a better version of PSG this time.
People on here who are just righting off PSG, could be in for a rude awakening. While I hope we can produce the same level of performance as we did over the two legs against Madrid, I just have a little more respect for PSG than a certain number of other poster’s on this forum.
Under estimate them at your peril. 🤦♂️
That said, 📢Come on you GUNNERS. 👍😉🏆
Nobody is writing PSG off, we defeated them earlier yes but look how far they’ve come. I’m expecting a tough fixture here, hoping the gunners would turn up not just today but in both fixtures.
Angelo,
You might not be writing them off, but there are certainly poster’s on here who have. And all I’m saying is that is dangerous talk.