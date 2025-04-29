Enrique insists his team is better than when they faced Arsenal in league phase

Luis Enrique will be aiming to secure a crucial victory as he leads Paris Saint-Germain into their Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal this evening. The two sides meet at the penultimate stage of Europe’s most prestigious club competition, with both still seeking their first Champions League title. While a potential final against either Barcelona or Inter Milan awaits, the focus for both teams remains firmly on the task ahead.

Enrique, who lifted the trophy a decade ago with Barcelona, will be eager to replicate that success with PSG. However, Arsenal will approach the fixture with confidence, having already defeated the French side in the group stage of the competition earlier this season. That previous result could provide the Gunners with a psychological edge, although much has changed since then.

The PSG manager believes his team has evolved considerably since that encounter. As quoted by Arsenal Media, Enrique stated, “I saw the match [back in October] again. We’re a much better team today. We had a very intense group phase, with a lot of games that could have been finals. So I think that made things difficult because we were in a difficult position, but it has made us much stronger and we are more complete.”

Enrique’s comments reflect a belief in the progress his side has made since the earlier stages of the competition, and PSG are expected to pose a far sterner challenge in this semi-final tie. The French side has been tested throughout their European campaign and appears more cohesive and resilient as they head into this crucial fixture.

Despite the strength of the opposition, Arsenal will back their own ability to come out on top. The Gunners have displayed consistency and composure throughout the tournament and possess the quality required to take control of the tie. A strong performance in the first leg at home would be a major step toward reaching the final, and the team will be determined to rise to the occasion.