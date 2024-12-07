Enzo Maresca compares in-form Chelsea man to Declan Rice

Moises Caicedo has been one of the Premier League’s most in-form midfielders this season, with his impressive performances for Chelsea drawing comparisons to some of the best in the league, including Declan Rice. Chelsea’s manager, Enzo Maresca, recently spoke highly of Caicedo, claiming that the Ecuadorian midfielder now belongs at the same level as Rice and Rodri. Maresca said, as quoted by Goal.com: “He [Caicedo] is for sure now at that level. No doubt. Unfortunately, Rodri is injured but Declan is playing. But I think Moises can sit at that table with that kind of midfielder.”

Caicedo’s rise to prominence has been remarkable, especially considering the slow start he had after his high-profile move to Chelsea from Brighton. His performances have steadily improved, and it seems he is now living up to the £115 million price tag Chelsea paid for him.

It’s interesting to reflect on Arsenal’s pursuit of Caicedo. Back in January 2023, the Gunners were desperate to sign the midfielder as part of their bid to strengthen their midfield, but Brighton rejected their offers. In the end, Arsenal turned to Jorginho and secured a deal for Declan Rice in the summer of 2023. While Caicedo moved to Chelsea, Rice has been a brilliant addition to the Gunners, establishing himself as one of the best in the Premier League.

Rice’s transfer fee of £105 million was the subject of much debate, but he has already proved his worth at Arsenal. His leadership and ability to control games have made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s team. Both players, Caicedo and Rice, have had excellent seasons so far, but Arsenal’s choice to go for Rice looks like it has paid off, as he has settled into his role at the club seamlessly. While Caicedo’s growth at Chelsea is impressive, Arsenal fans can be satisfied that Rice’s impact has been immediate and crucial to the team’s success this season.