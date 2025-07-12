Enzo Maresca confirms Noni Madueke’s impending move to North London

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. The two clubs exchanged all the necessary documentation on Friday, with the player scheduled to undergo a medical over the weekend. He has been allowed to return to the UK ahead of Chelsea’s Club World Cup final against PSG on Sunday, as the move to Arsenal reaches its final stages.

This comes after both clubs agreed on a £52million package for the transfer earlier in the week. All things considered, the deal has moved very quickly. The Gunners only agreed personal terms last weekend, and talks between the clubs began not long after. The former PSV man is now on the verge of becoming a Gunner, and his exit has already been confirmed by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Maresca: “Noni decided to leave”

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with PSG, Maresca was asked why Chelsea had chosen to sell a young England international to a direct rival. He responded:

“At the end, if players want to leave, it’s difficult for the club and the manager. Noni decided to leave. No one said to Noni he has to leave. If he is happy, we are happy.”

He added, “Noni is in contact with the new club and I guess he is going to be [announced] in the next hours.”

This confirmation came just hours after it was reported that Madueke’s medical was scheduled for the weekend. However, contrary to the Chelsea manager’s comments, an official announcement from Arsenal is unlikely to be immediate. While the deal has progressed rapidly, Arsenal rarely move quickly when it comes to unveiling new signings.

Once confirmed, Madueke will be the fourth arrival of Arsenal’s transfer window, following the signings of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, and another Chelsea player, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A divisive deal, but one that adds depth

Given that it is yet another signing from Chelsea, and at a significant price, this transfer has sparked mixed reactions within the fanbase. Many supporters have already dismissed the move, but Madueke certainly deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Fans should also be encouraged that the club is finally investing in quality depth. Bukayo Saka is the undisputed first-choice on the right wing, but having an able deputy is a step in the right direction.

