Enzo Maresca gives a reason why Arsenal is ahead of Chelsea now

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has provided insight into why his team remains behind Arsenal in the Premier League table. The Gunners are set to face the Blues this weekend, and Mikel Arteta’s side is currently superior to their London rivals.

Chelsea has been undergoing a significant rebuild since its current owners took over the club, but stability has been elusive, largely due to frequent managerial changes and a bloated squad. This season marks Maresca’s first as Chelsea’s manager, and he is doing his utmost to guide the team back into the Champions League next season. While the Italian has shown promise in his role, there was a time when his side was close to the top of the league standings, and many considered them potential champions. However, as the season has progressed, Arsenal have established itself in second place, holding a comfortable points cushion over Chelsea.

Ahead of this weekend’s encounter between the two London clubs, Maresca was asked to reflect on why Arsenal are currently so far ahead of Chelsea in the standings. He stated, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“The gap right now is quite big, and the reason why is because they are working with the same manager for five years, so the difference is quite important.”

Maresca’s assessment is not entirely without merit. Arsenal’s success is in large part due to the stability Arteta has brought to the club, allowing for long-term planning and development. In contrast, Chelsea’s constant managerial changes have hindered their ability to build the same level of consistency and cohesion.

Maresca’s observations suggest that, if given time to establish his own methods and foster stability, he could potentially bring Chelsea closer to Arsenal’s level. While the current gap is significant, his honesty and recognition of the challenge at hand demonstrate a clear understanding of what is needed for Chelsea to compete at the highest level once again.