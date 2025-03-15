Enzo Maresca is not thinking about finishing above Arsenal

Not long ago, Chelsea was considered a contender for the Premier League title this season. However, as they prepare to face Arsenal this weekend, they find themselves further adrift from the top of the table.

Despite their current position, the Blues are not significantly behind the Gunners. A victory in this fixture would reduce the gap between the two sides and strengthen Chelsea’s chances of finishing above Mikel Arteta’s team in the league standings.

That being said, many Chelsea supporters are not overly focused on surpassing Arsenal at this stage. Instead, their primary concern is securing a return to the UEFA Champions League. Given that England could have up to five representatives in next season’s competition, Chelsea remains hopeful of finishing in one of those qualifying spots.

Manager Enzo Maresca has reiterated that his squad’s main objectives are Champions League qualification and success in European competition. When asked whether he believes Chelsea can finish above Arsenal this season, he responded via the club’s official media channels:

“At this moment, we have two targets: finish top four or five for the Champions League, and the other is [winning] the Conference League.

“This club is used to playing in finals and fighting for titles, so if we can give the fans and club this chance again, then I think it’s important for us.”

Although Chelsea is not currently one of Arsenal’s primary concerns in the title race, this weekend’s fixture remains crucial. If the Gunners are to sustain their challenge for the Premier League crown, securing all three points against their London rivals is imperative. Dropping points could significantly weaken their position in the title race, making Sunday’s match a must-win encounter.

With the season approaching its decisive phase, Arsenal must maintain their focus and consistency. A victory over Chelsea would not only reinforce their ambitions but also ensure they remain firmly in contention at the top of the table.