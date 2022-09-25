EPL attacker names Arsenal’s Emirates as one of his favourite stadiums to play

Since Arsenal moved to the Emirates, thousands of opposing players have strutted their stuff on the stadium’s turf, but not every one would have enjoyed their experience.

However, Crystal Palace star, Wilfried Zaha, has named it one of his favourite stadiums to play.

The Ivorian is a long-term Gunners target and he could have made it his home in 2019 when Arsenal pursued an interest in his signature.

However, Palace stood firm in their valuation and the Gunners added Nicolas Pepe to their squad instead.

That allowed Zaha to play more games in the stadium as a visiting player.

He was answering questions from his fans on Twitter this afternoon and one fan asked about his favourite PL stadiums. He replied:

“Etihad but I like the Emirates too”

The Emirates is one of the best grounds in England, and the ambience our fans create makes it a lively place.

Some teams have found joy when they visit it, while others have struggled to get any result there.

Hopefully, our current squad would make it a fortress soon because that would be a key to our return to dominating the English game again.

