EPL injury table justifies Arsenal’s injury excuse for failed season

Arsenal have often been mocked for citing injuries as a reason for their struggles during the recently concluded season, but is that criticism entirely fair?
This marks the third consecutive campaign in which the Gunners have failed to secure the Premier League title, finishing as runners-up once again. They also saw their journey in both the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup end at the penultimate stages, adding to the growing frustration among supporters who believe the team is close to success but lacks the final push.
Injuries as a Legitimate Factor
In the post-season analysis, fans and pundits have offered various explanations for Arsenal’s inability to win silverware. One recurring argument among supporters has been the impact of injuries to key players throughout the campaign. These setbacks, they believe, played a decisive role in derailing the club’s momentum at critical points.
Although rival fans have dismissed this as an excuse, injury statistics from the Daily Mail suggest there may be merit to Arsenal’s claims. The injury table for the Premier League revealed that while the Gunners were not the most affected, they still endured a significant number of setbacks.
Injury Table Highlights Arsenal’s Challenges
According to the report, Brighton topped the injury list, with their players missing a combined total of 1,944 days. Tottenham Hotspur were second with 1,553 days lost to injury, followed by Ipswich Town with 1,506 days.
Arsenal ranked fourth on the list, recording 36 separate injuries that resulted in their players missing 1,297 days in total. While these figures do not place them at the very top, they still reflect a notable disruption to the squad’s continuity and availability.
In light of this data, the suggestion that injuries hindered Arsenal’s season is not without basis. Maintaining squad fitness is a key element of any title challenge, and losing crucial players during pivotal fixtures can undoubtedly have a detrimental effect.
Given the scale of absences endured, it is reasonable to argue that injuries were a valid contributing factor to the club’s inability to secure a trophy this term.
Overplaying players with severe lack of rotation in previous seasons is certainly a large contributing factor to the amount of injuries we had this season. I do understand the concet of accountability and responsibility is lost on some.
The list also needs to be split by regular first team players vs squad palyers that barely would’ve touched the pitch to give a better picture anyway but that’s a different discussion.
At the end of the day nobody remembers excuses (or reasons) why a team wasn’t successful, all that is remembered is if you won the league/cup(s) or not.
The understanding of the injury situation over the past season is relevant to how you plan for the next season.
The issue of rotation needs to be considered but to just criticise without any further analyses makes little sense
It make little sense to you yes.
Were most of our injuries impact or collision injuries or more muscular/strains?
Injuries happen, our squad wasn’t adequately built to deal with some of the injuries. This is the reality.
It’s wrong for people to just assume we would have won something with less injuries like its some kind of guarantee, I’d go as far to say it’s convenient to suggest that.
Doesn’t take into account the kind of players who were injured. Were they important players or just squad players. The table isn’t reliable.
I’ll place Tottenham as the worst affected as their first team kept on having endless injuries. Yet many of our fans can’t appreciate what they’ve achieved this season. They have a prestigious European trophy and are in the Champions League like us. Same people use injuries as an excuse for our own failings. Talk of double standards
That’s a typically poor analyses. Spurs were 17th in the PL, Arsenal were second.
Spurs won a second tier tournament. Arsenal got to the SF of a tougher tournament.
Even if you win a cup it is difficult to justify being so close to the relegated teams.
Ok but what justified us being so far behind in September, when we had few injuries?
You shouldn’t let facts get in the way of a good story