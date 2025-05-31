EPL injury table justifies Arsenal’s injury excuse for failed season

Arsenal have often been mocked for citing injuries as a reason for their struggles during the recently concluded season, but is that criticism entirely fair?

This marks the third consecutive campaign in which the Gunners have failed to secure the Premier League title, finishing as runners-up once again. They also saw their journey in both the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup end at the penultimate stages, adding to the growing frustration among supporters who believe the team is close to success but lacks the final push.

Injuries as a Legitimate Factor

In the post-season analysis, fans and pundits have offered various explanations for Arsenal’s inability to win silverware. One recurring argument among supporters has been the impact of injuries to key players throughout the campaign. These setbacks, they believe, played a decisive role in derailing the club’s momentum at critical points.

Although rival fans have dismissed this as an excuse, injury statistics from the Daily Mail suggest there may be merit to Arsenal’s claims. The injury table for the Premier League revealed that while the Gunners were not the most affected, they still endured a significant number of setbacks.

Injury Table Highlights Arsenal’s Challenges

According to the report, Brighton topped the injury list, with their players missing a combined total of 1,944 days. Tottenham Hotspur were second with 1,553 days lost to injury, followed by Ipswich Town with 1,506 days.

Arsenal ranked fourth on the list, recording 36 separate injuries that resulted in their players missing 1,297 days in total. While these figures do not place them at the very top, they still reflect a notable disruption to the squad’s continuity and availability.

In light of this data, the suggestion that injuries hindered Arsenal’s season is not without basis. Maintaining squad fitness is a key element of any title challenge, and losing crucial players during pivotal fixtures can undoubtedly have a detrimental effect.

Given the scale of absences endured, it is reasonable to argue that injuries were a valid contributing factor to the club’s inability to secure a trophy this term.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…