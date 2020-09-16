EPL squad quotas mean Arsenal must sell before buying – Who must leave?

Arsenal’s Current Squad Numbers by Dean F

As most Arsenal fans are aware already we have a huge squad and wage bill to match, I understand the thirst for new signings, we do however have a slight problem regarding the Premier League non-homegrown rules that could mean we are trying to trim the squad not just for financial reasons, but maybe as we don’t have room at the moment for Partey or Aouar.

We desperately need to get rid of some players, if we sign this Goalkeeper “Runarsson” we would have 19 non-homegrown players over the age of 21, League rules state we can only have 17 in a 25 man squad, the other 8 can be homegrown over the age of 21, we currently have Bellerin, AMN, Holding, Chambers, Macey, which is just 5, we also have players under 21 who do not affect the rules, Saliba, Saka, Nelson, Willock, Guendouzi and Eddie.

So we would need to offload 3 players if we want Partey, that could be 4 if we sign Aouar as well, the choices look like Lucas, Kola, Sokratis, Mustafi, or Ozil, so we have to reduce the numbers before we sign more players, so 4 out of that 5 & we know Ozil isn’t going anywhere, there is also Elneny although it does look like Mikel Arteta wants to keep him.

I’m not sure if many supporters have considered this rule, the club are obviously aware of it so perhaps we are trying to clear some unwanted players, their big wages and get some transfer fees in the coffers before Edu will allow any new players join the Arsenal.

I don’t write with any inside knowledge, I just feel that it might be the way the club is working in the market.

The alternative is to have too many players of which some we can’t register in the Premier League squad, who can’t play, who we still have to pay wages to, I know it probably wouldn’t ever come to that, this is just my view on why Edu & Mikel aren’t pushing through the 2 deals just yet, as we have to get rid of at least 2 players minimum & more if we sign any players beyond that.

Who would you like to see gone (that I didn’t already list) to help reduce the squad to make room for some quality midfielders?

Dean F