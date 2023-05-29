Erik Ten Hag believes he can beat Arsenal to Premier League midfielder

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly vying for the signature of Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who is currently facing difficulties in reaching an agreement on a new contract with the Blues.

While Chelsea is eager to secure a new deal with Mount and retain him at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder appears to have expressed a desire to leave the club.

Arsenal is keen on adding him to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but they face strong competition from Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident that he can persuade Mount to join his rebuilding project at Old Trafford, disregarding interest from Arsenal and other potential suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mount is one of the finest midfielders in the league and it would be a no-brainer if we add him to our squad in the summer.

However, it would be tricky for us to achieve that, considering the clubs that are looking to add him to their squad.

He might prefer to stay in London over moving to any other city in the country, which will greatly boost our chances.

