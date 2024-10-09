Erling Haaland breaks his silence on throwing the ball at Gabriel

Erling Haaland has addressed the incident where he hit the ball at Gabriel Magalhães’ head after Manchester City scored a late equaliser against Arsenal. Gabriel had been one of the standout performers in the match, playing a crucial role in keeping Haaland quiet for most of the game. The Norwegian striker, known for his goal-scoring prowess, struggled against Arsenal’s resolute defence, with Gabriel’s marking playing a key part in limiting his influence.

Haaland, clearly frustrated by Arsenal’s defensive efforts, particularly Gabriel’s, lashed out in the moment by hitting the ball at the Brazilian defender after City’s late goal. Gabriel has since downplayed the incident, brushing it off as part of the intensity of the match.

When recently asked about the incident, Haaland spoke about it, suggesting there were no hard feelings and acknowledging the heat of the moment during a fiercely competitive match. Both players appear to have moved on, with Gabriel’s calm response helping to diffuse any lingering tension.

Haaland said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

“In the heat of the moment things happened in that game.

“What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch. That’s how it is.”

He added: “I don’t regret much in life.” when asked if he regretted the incident.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland was a frustrated figure in that game, just like most of the Manchester City stars, which is why they celebrated wildly when they finally had the ball in the back of the next, even though it was only a leveller and not a winning goal.

