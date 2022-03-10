Erling Haaland could make Arsenal into the Young Invincibles

Odegaard could persuade Haaland to join Arteta’s Youth Revolution
Arsenal are right now in a brilliant run of form. Great team spirit. These young fellas are loving rocking together.
Aubameyang did well in his day but became a deadweight at the end. But it was best he departed. Xhaka and Laca should please follow suit as soon as possible.
Yes, Laca assisted 2 goals last Sunday against Watford but we could have scored 6 on the day had we had an awesome hitman in his place.
Arsenal should forget all the names they’ve been chasing (Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, etc) and, instead, simply pull out the stops for Erling Haaland who’ll fit in perfectly as the arrowhead of our youthful team.
With Haaland’s buddy and his Norway captain, Martin Odegaard, firmly in place to play behind him, and Arsenal playing in the Champions League next season, we will be well able to pay Haaland what Auba was earning, Haaland will want to come.
And if he does, with Laca and Xhaka gone, we will challenge for titles next season and could have a young team that could equal or even surpass the Invincibles.
Jideofor Ntephe
Massive stretch to think we could get him but why not bid? From what I understand his release clause is around 75mil Euro which is really cheap for what we’d be getting and definitely affordable for us.
Just don’t waste time on it that’s all I say, if we meet the release clause then it’s up to the player if he wants to join. If not then move on immediately, not like the Vlahović saga.
Haaland to arsenal I doubt it…. when Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City call,you don’t look back,there are other vlahovic and other Haaland out there, Arsenal should do their homework very well and get them
Haaland would be a fantastic addition to our squad, but he’d likely cost more than 150 M and is currently being rumored to sign for Barcelona/ Man City. I don’t fancy our chance to get him, despite having his compatriot playing for us
We’d better look for another left-footed CF like Karim Adeyemi, who’s much smaller than Haaland but pacier and seems more skilled. Even if Adeyemi fails as a CF at Arsenal, he could be Saka’s main competitor on the right wing
There were rumors about our interest in left-footed CFs, such as En-Nesyri and Vlahovic. I guess that’s why there is also a rumor about Paqueta
i think its more possible than Vlahovic in all honesty
Will need 4th 100%
Agent Ode will need to really persuade him
But if we did pull this one off i would be totally impressed and shocked.
I see us moving for a few Relegated Everton players in the summer, DCL could be alot cheaper than he is now and probably fits us more ?
if he did come, what a statement by Arsenal