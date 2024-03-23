Erling Haaland responds to whether Martin Odegaard would improve Man City

According to Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard would have surely made Manchester City a better team if he were with them.

Odegaard has been a revelation for Arsenal. Game after game, his £30 million 2021 deal has proven to be a bargain transfer. In 141 games for Arsenal, the captain has scored 33 goals and assisted 23 times.

At 25 years old, some may believe he has more to offer and is destined for greatness. With this assumption, rival Premier League fans may look at him and wonder how much better they would be if he were theirs. A reporter asked Haaland if Manchester City would have been a better team with Odegaard on the roster.

The Manchester City hitman admitted they would have been, but noted it’s not likely that would happen. “Yes, I think so,” said Haaland as per Football London. “There’s a good player, and a player that plays for our rivals.

“He’s just signed a new contract, so it’s not a topic, but at City we have a lot of best players in the world.”

It’s nice to see Haaland ‘noting’ how good our skipper is and how loyal his fellow countryman is. As Haaland points out, Odegaard is unlikely to leave Arsenal after signing a new contract last September that will keep him at the club until 2028. As Gooners, we should be appreciative of Arsenal’s quick thinking in tying key players to long-term deals. Gooners no longer have to worry about the team losing key players to rivals.

The fact is that when the league schedule restarts, Haaland and Odegaard, who are presently in Norway’s national team training, will face off.

Coincidentally, Arsenal No. 8’s last performance for the club before the international break was headline-worthy; he put in an excellent shift as Arsenal defeated FC Porto on penalties in the round of 16.

Darren N

