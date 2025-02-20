Espanyol softens their stance on the sale of Arsenal’s target

Arsenal were keen to sign Joan Garcia in the summer and made a late approach for him, but their efforts were turned down.

Their pursuit of the Espanyol goalkeeper was largely dependent on Aaron Ramsdale’s future at the club. When the Englishman eventually joined Southampton late in the transfer window, Arsenal intensified their interest in Garcia. However, they were informed that his release clause stood at around €30 million.

The Gunners opted not to meet that figure and instead secured a loan deal for Neto from Bournemouth. The Brazilian, however, has played a minimal role at the Emirates and is expected to return to his parent club when the season ends. With his departure looming, Arsenal could reignite their interest in Garcia, who continues to impress in Spain.

Currently, Arsenal rates him as one of the best goalkeepers among Spain’s lower-table clubs. Espanyol’s sporting director, Fran Garagarza, was asked whether any interested suitor would still have to pay Garcia’s full release clause in the summer.

As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Garagarza stated:

“Clause or nothing? No. In the [last] summer window, with a call from Arsenal in the last week, it had to be that [clause]. But if you get an offer on June 14th that isn’t the clause but is close in fixed and variable amounts, Espanyol are not going to say no. We can’t say no. If a club comes with €8m for Joan García, that’s a bad sale, 100%.”

With Neto likely to depart at the end of the season, Arsenal will need a new goalkeeper, and Garcia could consider himself fortunate if the Gunners return with a fresh approach for him. His performances continue to attract attention, and should Arsenal decide to reignite their interest, he could be presented with a significant career opportunity.