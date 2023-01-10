ESPN journalist declares that Mudryk “will be a player for Arsenal”

Arsenal’s longest transfer “rumour” since the never-ending pursuit of Gabriel Jesus looks like it is finally close to being completed, as Jorge Baravalle, a journalist that works with ESPN, has tweeted that Mudryk is going to be a “player for Arsenal”, and describes him as one of the jewels of European football.

There have been various reports earlier today saying that there has been a breakthrough in talks so it is looking likely that we will be seeing an announcement of a medical soon, although(knowing Arsenal) Mudryk will not be officially unveiled for some time yet.

This is the twwet in question…..

🇺🇦 Mudryk será jugador del Arsenal. Arteta se queda con una de las joyitas del fútbol europeo. — Jorge Baravalle (@jorgebaravalle) January 10, 2023

It will be fantastic if this comes true as from what we know, Mudryk is a fantastic young player with amazing potential.

And once this deal is finally done and dusted, Arteta and Edu can turn their attention to other pressing needs, like another top class midfielder.

There is also the matter of a backup striker to Eddie Nketiah, as Arteta said last night after the win at Oxford. “The problem is we have only one! And to go for that many months til Jesus is back is not easy. But we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment and if we can have some reinforcements – great.”

I think it looks pretty certain that we can expect a very busy transfer window ahead…

COYG!