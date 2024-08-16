ESPN journalist reveals why he believes this is Arsenal’s year

ESPN’s Tom Hamilton believes that everything is falling into place for Arsenal to win the Premier League this season, offering several reasons why Mikel Arteta’s team is finally ready to be crowned champions.

The Premier League is often regarded as the toughest competition in the world, but Manchester City has dominated by winning the last four titles.

However, it seems unlikely that City will continue their streak indefinitely, and it would be unprecedented and potentially embarrassing for them to win a fifth consecutive title.

If City slips up, the question arises: which club is best positioned to take the crown?

Many people believe it’s Arsenal, given their consistent performances over the last two seasons. However, opinions vary, with some backing Liverpool, Manchester United, or even Tottenham as potential challengers.

Despite this, Hamilton is confident that this could be Arsenal’s year. He said on ESPN:

“With the other teams around the top two also improving albeit with lingering question marks — it remains to be seen how Liverpool fare under Arne Slot, for example — you expect more teams to be taking points off one another at the top-end, while Man City may have the added distraction of Guardiola’s long goodbye. (His contract at the Etihad expires in June 2025.) All of which adds up to Arsenal securing their first Premier League title since 2004.”

We could be champions, but it will not be handed to us without a lot of hard work, so we have to focus on playing our part.

