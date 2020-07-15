ESPN pundit names the one player Arsenal really need to try and sign

Arsenal has been urged to hijack Manchester United’s move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish because he is the kind of player that they need.

Grealish is the best and most important player at Aston Villa at the moment, and the Englishman is a target for some of England’s best sides.

Manchester United leads the race for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window (Manchester Evening News), but they haven’t made their move for him official yet.

Aston Villa would love to hold on to the midfielder as they have done since the last time that they have been in the Premier League, however, they are currently struggling with relegation and if they don’t beat the drop, it is inevitable that he would be sold.

Having looked at a number of Premier League teams and their squad, ESPN pundit Craig Burley reckons that Arsenal needs the midfielder and that he would make their team better in so many ways.

“Jack Grealish is a difficult one. I don’t see him going to Man City. I don’t think they’d be interested,” he said via Star Sports.

“I think you’re looking at Man Utd.

“Arsenal… I think he would improve Arsenal, he’d certainly improve Tottenham.

“Those are the types of clubs [that he would suit].

“Whether United really need him now that it looks like some appeasement in the Pogba situation.

“[Nemanja] Matic has signed a new deal, [Scott] McTominay has signed a new deal, then they’ve got Bruno Fernandes.