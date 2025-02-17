Ethan Nwaneri is the Bukayo Saka backup we wanted to sign

Given his outstanding performances in recent months, there is growing concern about what will happen to Ethan Nwaneri once Bukayo Saka returns to full fitness. Nwaneri has been exceptional for the team, drawing inevitable comparisons to Saka due to the way he approaches the game. His ability to drive forward from the right wing, take on defenders with confidence, and deliver dangerous balls into the opposition’s area makes him an exciting prospect for the future.

It is impossible to ignore his goal contributions as well. Many of the goals he has scored so far have mirrored those Saka regularly produces for the team. The composure he shows in front of goal, the intelligent positioning and the confidence with which he strikes the ball are all traits that have been integral to Saka’s success. With that in mind, is it not time to acknowledge the most obvious solution to the question of Nwaneri’s role?

No one is suggesting that Saka’s position should be shared, as he remains one of the first names on the team sheet. However, the need for a strong backup option has been discussed by many Gooners, particularly given the physical demands placed on Saka. The winger played a crucial role for England at Euro 2024, and as a result, managing his workload at club level is more important than ever.

Although some might argue that Arsenal should look to the transfer market to find a suitable alternative, the reality is that they may already have the perfect solution in Nwaneri. The youngster has demonstrated in recent weeks that he is more than capable of stepping up when needed. His performances suggest that he is not only a talented player but also one who is suited to playing in a system that relies on dynamic, creative wide players.

Rather than spending money on an external option, Arsenal should recognise what they already have in Nwaneri. He has shown that he possesses the qualities required to be Saka’s understudy, and with continued development, he could play a significant role in the squad for years to come.