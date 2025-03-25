Ethan Nwaneri scored just 10 minutes into his full England debut!

Ahead of the international break, Ethan Nwaneri received his maiden England U21 call up. This was after some impressive displays with the Arsenal first team, in a campaign that has been a breakout one for the youngster. Despite his call up, he only managed a second half cameo off the Bench for Lee Carsley’s side in the 5-3 defeat to France last time out. Nevertheless, after impressing in training he was handed his full debut for The Young Lions on Monday against Portugal.

England took an early lead in the friendly, courtesy of a 7th minute strike from midfielder Hayden Hackney. But the advantage was doubled just minutes later by Ethan Nwaneri, with a finish that is fast becoming his trademark. The youngster, who just turned 18 last week, opened his account in style. After receiving the ball about 40 yards or so from goal, he turned and dribbled his way to the edge of the box before cutting in centrally to curl the ball into the bottom left corner. The goal was akin to his strike against Girona earlier in the campaign, a finish that is becoming synonymous to the youngster. Two further second half goals from Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene secured a 4-2 win over Portugal.

The game was the last in the international break before the return to club action for Nwaneri, so I’m sure gooners will be glad he has avoided any injury issues. That stunning goal will hopefully provide a platform to shine for the final stretch of the campaign. Despite the massive step he has made by getting called up to the England U21s, who’s to say he can’t go one better at the end of the season? If he ends the season strongly, he will have a good chance of making it to the Three Lions squad for the June internationals!

What is the likelihood of this happening, let me know your thoughts in the comments gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

