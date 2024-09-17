Ethan Nwaneri showed his quality again in his cameo against Tottenham

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Ethan Nwaneri #53 of Arsenal controls the ball against Hannibal Mejbri #46 of Manchester United in the first half during a pre-season friendly match at SoFi Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Ethan Nwaneri did not start against Tottenham Hotspurs as many expected him to. Going to the North London derby without Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice left two open slots in Arteta’s engine room.

Some Gunners believed Nwaneri, who had a strong pre-season, performing against Bournemouth and Manchester United with the Arsenal senior team, would finally get his chance in the Premier League.

Not wanting to throw the teen prodigy to the Lions, Arteta went with experience in his midfield, starting Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Leandro Trossard, with the Hale End star just making the substitutes’ bench.

Arsenal clearly had a game plan going into the NLD, and it worked. Nwaneri almost didn’t get a chance to play, but when Bukayo Saka couldn’t finish the game due to discomfort, Nwaneri came on for him in the 86th minute.

The Hale End star made a brief debut but showed his exceptional talent and readiness to play. Watching him calmly receive the ball and attempt to create something had me thinking that this kid is hungry, gutsy, and tactically adept for a 17-year-old.

After his appearance in the NLD, we hope to see him in the Atalanta and Manchester City games, as we eagerly await his first Arsenal start. Those unfamiliar with Nwaneri can rest assured that he will play a major role this season as he takes his chances and capitalises.

Arteta did not allow Emile Smith Rowe or Fabio Vieira to leave without signing their replacement for nothing; he did so because of the faith he has in Nwaneri.

Daniel O

