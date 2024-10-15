Ethan Nwaneri will hope Mikel Arteta has followed him during the international break

Arsenal is facing uncertainty over the fitness of several key players as the international break comes to an end.

The Gunners have arguably been hit harder by the international break than any other club. In September, Martin Odegaard returned from duty with Norway carrying a serious injury, and he is still not fit to play.

Now, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also picked up injuries during the October international break, leaving their availability for this weekend’s match in doubt.

While some senior players are struggling with injuries, one youngster has been making the most of his opportunities. Ethan Nwaneri, who scored a brace against Bolton in the League Cup, is emerging as a player who deserves more first-team chances.

The talented youngster continued to impress during the break, netting twice in three games for England’s U19s. According to Football London, Nwaneri hopes to catch Mikel Arteta’s eye and earn a place in the squad, especially if the first-team regulars remain sidelined.

Nwaneri has already proven that he is a fine talent and would certainly get more game time as the season progresses, but we do not need to rush him with too much responsibility.

