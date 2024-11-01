Ethan Nwaneri’s MOTM performance against Preston highlights his progress once again

Seeing Ethan Nwaneri in the starting 11 against Preston in the Carabao Cup round of 16 filled my heart. Like many Gooners, I expected Ethan Nwaneri to start Wednesday night, and he did.

Well, as he has in his previous senior Arsenal games, the 17-year-old demonstrated confidence, authority, and maturity. His remarkable strike, which marked his third goal in just his second senior start, likely garnered the most attention.

Even so, the young Gunner did more than just score; he painted the pitch with his brilliance. He is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. He consistently stands out when on the field, and that was the case Wednesday night, earning the title of man of the match against Preston.

Ethan Nwaneri vs. Preston:

80 minutes

1 goal

Hit woodwork

5 shots

55/56 passes completed

2/3 dribbles completed

As much as we fans want him to play, it’s commendable that he’s also striving to establish himself on the team at every possible opportunity. If he keeps up at this pace, he’ll be a lock to start PL games before the end of the season.

Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Preston was more about the emergence of a new legend, Ethan Nwaneri. What do you think?

Daniel O