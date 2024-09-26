Euro 2020 winner still does not regret rejecting a move to Arsenal

Manuel Locatelli was the subject of serious transfer interest from Arsenal in 2021 after his impressive performances for Italy during Euro 2020.

At the time, he was playing for Sassuolo, and Mikel Arteta was convinced that Locatelli was the player to improve his squad.

Arsenal made a strong effort to sign him, even offering more money, but Locatelli chose to fulfill a lifelong family dream by joining Juventus.

Unfortunately, the move hasn’t gone as well as he might have hoped, with many believing he could have developed more as a player at Arsenal.

His form at Juventus also led to him losing his place in the Italy national team.

However, Locatelli is gradually rediscovering his best form after Juventus changed managers in the summer. When asked if he regrets turning down Arsenal for Juventus, the midfielder addressed the speculation.

He told Tuttosport:

“No, but since I love watching the games, I also watch theirs, and I respect their coach, Arteta.”

Locatelli could have been in a better place now if he joined us because our football complemented his skills.

However, he chose Juve, and he would never admit it, but he probably wished he had moved to the Emirates and played better football under Mikel Arteta.

