Euro giant could capitalise if Arsenal fails to land key target

Sporting’s Victor Gyökeres is optimistic that a deal will be struck with the Gunners in the coming days, but he is already preparing for the worst-case scenario. Arsenal have made a significant push to land the Swedish international in recent days after it became apparent a deal for Benjamin Šeško was unattainable. The club agreed personal terms with Gyökeres over the weekend, with talks currently in the final stages with his parent club. That said, the player is preparing for the possibility of a breakdown, given how quickly things can change. He is reportedly eyeing a loan away in case his dream move to North London does not materialise, and according to credible sources, a Turkish giant will be ready to capitalise.
Mourinho’s Fenerbahce monitoring the situation closely
Portuguese outlet Record claims that Fenerbahce are already positioned to move if talks with Arsenal collapse, having previously shown interest in the Swede. The publication also revealed that José Mourinho’s side have already sought to understand the conditions surrounding a potential move. This remains a distant proposition, however, with the report acknowledging it may “never become a reality” considering Arsenal are advancing in talks to land the marksman.
It is important to note that Gyökeres’ priority remains a move to Arsenal, a fact that has been made very clear in recent weeks. The Swede has been frustrated with his parent club all summer after they failed to honour a gentleman’s agreement to let him go for £60 million. The dispute escalated when the player threatened to go on strike instead of returning for pre-season training, but the situation now appears to be reaching a head due to Arsenal’s persistence.
Arsenal pushing to finalise deal before Asia tour
As it stands, Arsenal are expected to land their man before the club’s pre-season tour of Asia. Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to add a number 9 before the team jets off to Singapore on the 19th of July, and it is increasingly looking likely that Victor Gyökeres will be an Arsenal player by then.
If Arsenal do not manage to land Gyokeres, it will be quite a big loss to us. Gyokeres is the mark key striker who Arsenal need and is the game changer. Without a proper no.9 Arsenal have little chance of winning the League next season.
We need Hannibal Lecter to join before preseason. I was buzzing at the thought of him joining up, but now this Madueke news is depressing me
While I know that there are more than one party involved when getting involved in transfer negotiations. It’s really frustrating that a lot of the time we seem to struggle to identify the player we want and just go and get him without all the drama that seems to go along with it.
Come on Arsenal, it would make a change just to get a transfer over the line with a lot less fuss for a change. 🤦♂️
Yes, but I think it’s more what we “know” because that’s reported across the media. However, they have an interest in pushing a particular story for Player A, or B, or C and that’s where the multiple targets impression largely tends to stem from, I think rather than from proven activity by Arsenal.
I’m not saying that in the case of Gyokeres, for example, there aren’t clearly problems in concluding a deal, but these things do happen. Even Liverpool, who have a reputation for a “clinical” approach to transfers on the whole, made three bids for Wirtz so must have received two refusals along the way.
Frankly, nobody outside of a small group within Arsenal (Arteta/Berta/his staff/Josh Kroenke, I imagine), knows what the specific transfer aims are. The media guesswork here can be seen by the sheer number of players, into double figures, “closely” linked to the club in this window.
Also, there is still around seven weeks in the window left so it’s not (yet, anyway) like “the good/bad old days” where Arsenal often took transfers to the final few days, and then with quite mixed results. There is time to get the players that they really want.
Same frustrating transfer window and if we sign him, and it’s a very big if imo, it will likely be in the last few minutes of the window where we capitulate and pay what the selling club want. Meanwhile other clubs are getting big deals done, seamingly quickly without all the drama with even the noisy little club next door to us close to signing Kudus and homing in on Wissa too. Sickens me when I see the players we have missed out on being snapped up by our rivals, Mbuemo, Pedro, Elanga and Cunha, just to name a few. Not only that, it appears we are now also struggling to hold on to Saliba and Nwaneri ☹️.