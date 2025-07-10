Euro giant could capitalise if Arsenal fails to land key target

Sporting’s Victor Gyökeres is optimistic that a deal will be struck with the Gunners in the coming days, but he is already preparing for the worst-case scenario. Arsenal have made a significant push to land the Swedish international in recent days after it became apparent a deal for Benjamin Šeško was unattainable. The club agreed personal terms with Gyökeres over the weekend, with talks currently in the final stages with his parent club. That said, the player is preparing for the possibility of a breakdown, given how quickly things can change. He is reportedly eyeing a loan away in case his dream move to North London does not materialise, and according to credible sources, a Turkish giant will be ready to capitalise.

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce monitoring the situation closely

Portuguese outlet Record claims that Fenerbahce are already positioned to move if talks with Arsenal collapse, having previously shown interest in the Swede. The publication also revealed that José Mourinho’s side have already sought to understand the conditions surrounding a potential move. This remains a distant proposition, however, with the report acknowledging it may “never become a reality” considering Arsenal are advancing in talks to land the marksman.

It is important to note that Gyökeres’ priority remains a move to Arsenal, a fact that has been made very clear in recent weeks. The Swede has been frustrated with his parent club all summer after they failed to honour a gentleman’s agreement to let him go for £60 million. The dispute escalated when the player threatened to go on strike instead of returning for pre-season training, but the situation now appears to be reaching a head due to Arsenal’s persistence.

Arsenal pushing to finalise deal before Asia tour

As it stands, Arsenal are expected to land their man before the club’s pre-season tour of Asia. Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to add a number 9 before the team jets off to Singapore on the 19th of July, and it is increasingly looking likely that Victor Gyökeres will be an Arsenal player by then.

What are your thoughts on the situation?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…