According to the Sun via German outlet Bild, RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed that it would ‘surprise’ him if no clubs came ‘knocking for’ star centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

The Sun report that the Gunners are long-term admirers of the 21-year-old defender. This isn’t surprising considering that Upamecano has been making waves since joining Leipzig.

The Mirror claimed last month that the Frenchman could be available for £40m as his contract is set to expire in 18 months.

Upamecano’s solid performances this season have put Leipzig top of the Bundesliga, Julian Nagelsmann’s side have upset the odds to get where they are.

Here’s what Leipzig’s chief had to say on Upamecano, as per Bild:

“Dayot is currently one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga, so it would surprise me if no clubs came knocking for him.

“He’s certainly an attractive player for the big clubs in Europe but he can still take a few steps forward and develop with us.”

With Upamecano also having Champions League experience under his belt, he could be a great option for the Gunners in the not so distant future.

Moving to one of Europe’s biggest sides in Arsenal would also massively boost the France Under-21s ace’s hopes of getting on the radar of the senior national team.

It’s clear that Arsenal’s lacklustre defence has once again proved to be a thorn in the team’s side this season, the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis have struggled to consistently impress at the heart of defence.